Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to miss 'significant amount of time' with foot injury

Prior to Wednesday’s game vs. the Grizzlies, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault announced not only would star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander be out for that game, but he would miss ‘significant amount of time’ with a foot injury.

“I don’t want to use ‘long-term’ because it’s vague,” Daigneault said. “But it’s not ‘day-to-day’ — it’s going to be a more significant amount of time than ‘day-to-day’.

“This is what we were trying to avoid,” he continued. “This makes it very tangible. This is why we’re being so cautious. If you look at the information objectively, there are red flags all over the place.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range in 33.7 minutes per game. This is his second full season with the Thunder, and third overall. He was drafted by the Clippers with the No. 11 overall selection in 2018, and subsequently traded to Oklahoma City as part of the exchange for All-NBA forward Paul George.