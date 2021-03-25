Top Stories

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to miss 'significant amount of time' with foot injury

Coach Mark Daigneault announced the forthcoming absence prior to Wednesday's game vs. Memphis.

From NBA.com News Services

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be out with right foot plantar fasciitis.

Prior to Wednesday’s game vs. the Grizzlies, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault announced not only would star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander be out for that game, but he would miss ‘significant amount of time’ with a foot injury.

“I don’t want to use ‘long-term’ because it’s vague,” Daigneault said. “But it’s not ‘day-to-day’ — it’s going to be a more significant amount of time than ‘day-to-day’.

“This is what we were trying to avoid,” he continued. “This makes it very tangible. This is why we’re being so cautious. If you look at the information objectively, there are red flags all over the place.”

 

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range in 33.7 minutes per game. This is his second full season with the Thunder, and third overall. He was drafted by the Clippers with the No. 11 overall selection in 2018, and subsequently traded to Oklahoma City as part of the exchange for All-NBA forward Paul George.

 

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.