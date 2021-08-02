Salary cap set at $112.4 million for 2021-22 season

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association today announced that the Salary Cap has been set at $112.414 million for the 2021-22 season. The Tax Level for the 2021-22 season is $136.606 million.

The Salary Cap and Tax Level go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 3. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6:00 p.m. ET on August 2 — six hours prior to the start of the league’s “moratorium period.” The moratorium period ends at noon ET on Friday, August 6.

The minimum team salary, which is set at 90% of the Salary Cap, is $101.173 million for the 2021-22 season.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement provides for three different mid-level exceptions depending on a team’s salary level. The non-taxpayer mid-level for the 2021-22 season is $9.536 million, the taxpayer mid-level is $5.890 million, and the mid-level for a team with room under the Salary Cap is $4.910 million.