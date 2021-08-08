Sacramento Kings complete 3-team deal for Tristan Thompson

ATLANTA (AP) — The Sacramento Kings acquired 10-year veteran center Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics on Saturday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks.

The Kings traded guard Delon Wright to Atlanta. The Hawks sent guard Kris Dunn, forward-center Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Boston.

Thompson averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds with Boston in 54 games, including 43 starts, last season.

Wright gives Atlanta more backcourt depth, including behind starting point guard Trae Young.

“One of our priorities entering the offseason was to solidify the backup point guard spot,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said. “Delon is a consistent two-way guard who has been a part of several successful teams. We think he’s a great fit here.”

Wright averaged 10 points and 3.6 assists in 26 games with the Kings.

The Hawks re-signed veteran guard Lou Williams on Friday.

By trading Wright, the Kings clear playing time in their backcourt for first-round draft pick Davion Mitchell.

Thompson, 30, has averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in his career, including nine seasons with Cleveland.