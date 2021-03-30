Russell Westbrook first to log 30-10-20 triple-double since Magic Johnson

Over the last several seasons, Russell Westbrook has bent the triple-double to his will, rewriting the league’s record books at an astonishing pace.

And on Monday night, in just his 38th game with the Washington Wizards, Westbrook overtook Darrell Walker for the franchise lead, logging triple-double No. 16 with Washington — and No. 162 overall — in spectacular fashion. (Also worth noting: Walker needed 283 career games with Washington to reach his mark.)

“He does things that I’ve never seen,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of Westbrook, whom he also previously coached in Oklahoma City. “He’s a winner, man. He fights. He’s not perfect, and a lot of times the geniuses want to look at the things that he doesn’t do well. But sometimes they forget about the other things that he does well.”

By final whistle, Westbrook had accumulated 35 points, 14 rebounds and a career-best 21 assists in the Wizards’ 132-124 victory over the Pacers. It marked just the third time in league history a player topped 30 points, 10 rebounds and 20 assists: Oscar Robertson (32-15-20) did so on Dec. 11, 1961 vs. Chicago; Magic Johnson (32-11-20) turned in the other on Nov. 28, 1988 at Philadelphia. The only Wizards player to achieve a 20-point, 20-assist triple-double was Rod Strickland (21-12-20) on Feb. 10, 1998.

Westbrook hit the Wizards franchise mark on another notable stretch when he grabbed Brogdon’s missed 3-pointer for his 10th rebound inside the final five seconds of the third quarter. Then he pushed up the floor and found Raul Neto for a buzzer-beating 3 that gave the Wizards a 95-92 lead and Westbrook his 18th assist.

“I don’t deserve the credit, honestly,” Westbrook said of the feat. “I always give credit to the man above for blessing me with the ability to play, and along those lines, I have so many great coaches and teammates that make my job easy and help me out. Assists don’t happen. I can’t make the shots.”

Overall, Westbrook has now tied Oscar Robertson as the only players with five seasons of at least 15 triple-doubles.

Westbrook’s 20-point, 20-assist triple-doubles (career) Date Game Points Rebounds Assists Dec. 17, 2016 OKC vs. PHO 26 11 22 Jan. 10, 2020 OKC at SAS 24 13 24 April 2, 2020 OKC vs. LAL 20 20 21 March 29, 2021 WAS vs. IND 25 14 21

