Russell Westbrook rises to 13th all-time in assists

With his third assist Friday, the Wizards' guard raised his total to 7,394 -- rising past Maurice Cheeks (7,392).

From NBA.com News Services

This third-quarter dish advanced Russell Westbrook on the all-time leaderboard.

All those triple-doubles have been stuffing Russell Westbrook’s career cupboard.

With four assists on Friday, the Wizards guard raised his total to 7,394 — rising past Maurice Cheeks (7,392) for 13th on the NBA career list. He can now set his sights on No. 12 Rod Strickland, who holds a 99-assist cushion.

Westbrook was ejected late during the Wizards’ 116-100 loss to the Hawks, having delivered 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 27 minutes. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists through 10 games.

