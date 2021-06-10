Rudy Gobert named 2020-21 Kia Defensive Player of the Year

NEW YORK — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named the 2020-21 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA announced today.

This marks the third NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for Gobert, who also earned the honor in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The 7-1 French native is the fourth player to win the award at least three times, joining Dikembe Mutombo (four), Ben Wallace (four) and Dwight Howard (three).

Gobert received 84 first-place votes and earned 464 points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons finished in second place with 287 points (15 first-place votes). Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, the 2016-17 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finished in third place with 76 points. Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.

In his eighth NBA season, Gobert led the league in defensive rebounds per game (10.1), total defensive rebounds (720) and total blocked shots (190) and ranked second in blocked shots per game (2.70). He recorded six games with least 15 defensive rebounds and eight games with five or more blocks. Gobert grabbed a season-high 20 defensive rebounds against the Warriors on March 14 and blocked a career-high nine shots against the Chicago Bulls on March 22.

According to NBA Advanced Stats, Gobert ranked second in the NBA in defensive win shares, which measures a player’s defensive impact on winning. He defended the most field goal attempts at the rim in the NBA (549) and held opponents to 50.1 percent shooting on those shots, the third-lowest mark among the 27 players who defended at least 300 shots at the rim this season.

Behind Gobert, Utah finished third in the NBA in defensive rating (107.5) and second in opponents’ field goal percentage (44.7). The strong defense helped propel the Jazz to a league-leading 52-20 record and the top seed in the Western Conference for the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Selected as an NBA All-Star for the second time, Gobert averaged 14.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 71 games this season. Gobert led the NBA in total rebounds (960) and ranked second in rebounds per game. He also shot an NBA-high 67.5 percent from the field, leading the league in that category for the second time in the last three seasons.

Gobert, the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, has career averages of 12.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.24 blocks in 545 games, all with the Jazz. He was voted to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in each of the previous four seasons.

The voting results for the 2020-21 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award are below. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. Complete ballots for each voter will be posted at PR.NBA.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.

VOTING RESULTS: 2020-21 KIA NBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Below is the list of winners of the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

KIA NBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS

1982-83 – Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee

1983-84 – Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee

1984-85 – Mark Eaton, Utah

1985-86 – Alvin Robertson, San Antonio

1986-87 – Michael Cooper, L.A. Lakers

1987-88 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1988-89 – Mark Eaton, Utah

1989-90 – Dennis Rodman, Detroit

1990-91 – Dennis Rodman, Detroit

1991-92 – David Robinson, San Antonio

1992-93 – Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1993-94 – Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1994-95 – Dikembe Mutombo, Denver

1995-96 – Gary Payton, Seattle

1996-97 – Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta

1997-98 – Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta

1998-99 – Alonzo Mourning, Miami

1999-00 – Alonzo Mourning, Miami

2000-01 – Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia

2001-02 – Ben Wallace, Detroit

2002-03 – Ben Wallace, Detroit

2003-04 – Metta World Peace, Indiana

2004-05 – Ben Wallace, Detroit

2005-06 – Ben Wallace, Detroit

2006-07 – Marcus Camby, Denver

2007-08 – Kevin Garnett, Boston

2008-09 – Dwight Howard, Orlando

2009-10 – Dwight Howard, Orlando

2010-11 – Dwight Howard, Orlando

2011-12 – Tyson Chandler, New York

2012-13 – Marc Gasol, Memphis

2013-14 – Joakim Noah, Chicago

2014-15 – Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

2015-16 – Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

2016-17 – Draymond Green, Golden State

2017-18 – Rudy Gobert, Utah

2018-19 – Rudy Gobert, Utah

2019-20 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2020-21 – Rudy Gobert, Utah