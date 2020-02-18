Top Stories

Reports: Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll to sign with Houston Rockets

From NBA Twitter and media reports

The Houston Rockets will use their two open roster spots to sign veteran forwards Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll, various outlets reported on Monday.

Green averaged 7.8 points in 30 appearances with the Utah Jazz before he was waived on Dec. 24.

Carroll reportedly agreed to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, for whom he averaged 2.2 points in 15 games following his acquisition in a three-team trade last summer. He was officially waived by the team on Tuesday morning.

