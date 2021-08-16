Reports: Eric Bledsoe returns to LA for second stint with Clippers

The Clippers are reportedly trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

Bledsoe, who is 31, was drafted by the Clippers in 2010. He spent last season with New Orleans, averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Beverley and Rondo are both veteran players who helped the Clippers reach their first Western Conference Finals in franchise history during the 2021 postseason.

Oturu, a second-round pick in the 2020 Draft, played in just 30 games for LA last season.

