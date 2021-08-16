Top Stories

Reports: Eric Bledsoe returns to LA for second stint with Clippers

The Clippers will acquire the veteran guard from the Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu, according to reports.

From NBA.com Staff

Eric Bledsoe is reportedly heading back to LA for his second stint with the Clippers.

The Clippers are reportedly trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bledsoe, who is 31, was drafted by the Clippers in 2010. He spent last season with New Orleans, averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Beverley and Rondo are both veteran players who helped the Clippers reach their first Western Conference Finals in franchise history during the 2021 postseason.

Oturu, a second-round pick in the 2020 Draft, played in just 30 games for LA last season.

NBA.com will have more on this story as it develops. 

