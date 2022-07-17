Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agree to 2-year extension

After acquiring shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a trade with the Washington Wizards prior to free agency, the Denver Nuggets have locked in the 9-year veteran for few seasons to come.

In news first reported by ESPN, Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a multi-year extension, reportedly valued at two years and $30 million.

Officially locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Tyw7vcT8Xs — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 17, 2022

The deal includes a player option during the 2024-25 season, per Wojnarowski.

One of the proven 3-and-D players in the league, Caldwell-Pope started 77 games last season, averaging 13.2 points and shot 39% from 3-point range. He figures to benefit from Nikola Jokic’s passing ability.

Denver will also benefit from the return of point guard Jamal Murray, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.