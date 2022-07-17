Top Stories

Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agree to 2-year extension

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reportedly locked in, all 5 Denver starters are under contract for at least 3 seasons.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrived in Denver just recently as part of a 4-player trade deal with Washington.

After acquiring shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a trade with the Washington Wizards prior to free agency, the Denver Nuggets have locked in the 9-year veteran for few seasons to come.

In news first reported by ESPN, Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a multi-year extension, reportedly valued at two years and $30 million.

The deal includes a player option during the 2024-25 season, per Wojnarowski.

One of the proven 3-and-D players in the league, Caldwell-Pope started 77 games last season, averaging 13.2 points and shot 39% from 3-point range. He figures to benefit from Nikola Jokic’s passing ability.

Denver will also benefit from the return of point guard Jamal Murray, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.

