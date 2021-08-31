Lakers officially sign veteran guard Rajon Rondo

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Rajon Rondo, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Rondo appeared in 45 games (three starts) for the Hawks and Clippers last season, where he averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 17.1 minutes, while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range. Rondo returns to Los Angeles after averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 94 games for the Lakers from 2018-20 while helping the team win the 2020 NBA Championship.

A 15-year NBA veteran, Rondo has played in 918 games (732 starts) for the Clippers, Hawks, Pelicans, Bulls, Kings, Mavericks, Celtics and Lakers, holding career averages of 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.4 minutes. The two-time NBA Champion has also appeared in 134 playoff games (105 starts) for the Clippers, Pelicans, Bulls, Mavericks, Celtics and Lakers, averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.