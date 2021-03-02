Quin Snyder, Steve Nash named NBA Coaches of the Month

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, respectively, for February.

Snyder, who has won the award for the third time in his career, authored a Jazz team that went 12-2 during the month of February, posting a league-best 12.6 net rating. Utah currently has the best record in the NBA at 27-8.

NBA Coaches of the Month for February. West: Quin Snyder (@utahjazz)

East: Steve Nash (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/8LEigsSKQh — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2021

Nash earned his first Coach of the Month award after the Nets went 9-4 in February, the best mark among Eastern Conference teams throughout the month. Nash guided Brooklyn to its longest winning streak (eight) since 2006 in February.

Other nominees…

West – Rick Carlisle (DAL) and Monty Williams (PHX)

East – Mike Budenholzer (MIL) and Erik Spoelstra (MIA)