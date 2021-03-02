Devin Booker, James Harden named Kia NBA Players of the Month

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Month, respectively, for February.

Booker helped lead the Suns to a 12-3 record in February, averaging 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the process. He shot 52.3% overall and 39.5% from deep.

Harden helped carry the load in Brooklyn with East All-Star captain Kevin Durant sidelined by averaging a near triple-double, posting 25.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 10.7 assists in 13 games played in February.

Booker becomes the first Suns player to win Player of the Month honors since Amar’e Stoudemire in March 2010. Booker’s is the 14th Player of the Month selection in franchise history. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week twice during the month (Feb. 8-14, Feb. 22-28) to become the first Suns player to win Player of the Week honors twice in a three-week span since Steve Nash won in consecutive weeks in January 2007.

Harden is the fourth Net to earn Player of the Month honors since the award was first presented in the 1979-80 season and the first since Vince Carter in Apr. 2007. He’s also the first player in franchise history to average 25.0 points and 10.0 assists in a month (minimum 10 games played).

Booker and Harden will compete in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta this weekend.

Other Nominees…

West – Stephen Curry (GSW), Luka Dončić (DAL), Damian Lillard (POR), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) & Zion Williamson (NOP)

East – Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Bradley Beal (WAS), Jimmy Butler (MIA), Joel Embiid (PHI), Zach LaVine (CHI), Julius Randle (NYK) & Nikola Vučević (ORL)