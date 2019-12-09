Power Rankings, Week 8: East passes West as season enters second quarter

Now might be the time to debate if the top 16 teams, regardless of conference, should make the postseason. Through seven weeks, the East is the conference with eight teams at .500 or better, while the West only has six. The East has won 14 of the last 20 games played between the two conferences and has a winning record overall (60-59).

But there’s a healthy-sized drop-off after the top eight in the East (though the ninth-place Pistons have won three of four for the first time this season). In the West, teams 7-12 each have nine or 10 wins. The Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs have all had disappointing seasons thus far, but they’re all just a game or two out of playoff position.

That makes for a fascinating landscape with a large group of players becoming trade eligible on Sunday. Are teams like the Blazers, Kings and Spurs looking for upgrades? How many teams in either conference are ready to be sellers at this point?

There are a few important games within that 7-12 range in the West this week. The Suns play two of them, hosting the Wolves (with whom they’re tied at 10-12) on Monday and facing the Spurs in Mexico City on Saturday.

At the top of each conference, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are cruising along. And for the third straight week, they occupy the top two spots, with Milwaukee’s thumping of the LA Clippers keeping them at No. 1.

Milwaukee (3-0) — Let's not make this complicated. The Bucks won their three games, including one against the Clippers, by an average of 32 points.

Cleveland (0-3) — The Cavs have lost 12 of their last 13 (which says something about the state of the Blazers on Nov. 23), and chatter about discord between the new coach and his players has begun.

Toughest: 1. New Orleans, 2. Atlanta, 3. Cleveland

1. New Orleans, 2. Atlanta, 3. Cleveland Easiest: 1. Dallas, 2. Philadelphia, 3. Indiana

1. Dallas, 2. Philadelphia, 3. Indiana Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

High jumps of the week: Atlanta (+4), Boston (+4), Orlando (+4)

Atlanta (+4), Boston (+4), Orlando (+4) Free falls of the week: Toronto (-6), Denver (-4)

Boston — Eastern Conference positioning behind the first-place Bucks remains very interesting, and the Celtics picked up a big win over the Heat on Wednesday, benefitting from a rest advantage over a team that played in Toronto the night before. This week, the Celtics have their own back-to-back within that top five in the East, visiting the Pacers (the first of three meetings) on Wednesday and hosting the Sixers (the first meeting since opening night) on Thursday.

The league has averaged 101.3 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 108.4 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

