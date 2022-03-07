Power Rankings, Week 21: Playoff races take shape as Celtics, Heat rise

There are five weeks left in the regular season. And while some teams can pace themselves down the stretch, others are in a bit of a rush. And the urgency has never been higher in places like Brooklyn, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The Nets are trying to get everybody on the floor. Their loss in Boston on Sunday was the first time they had Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Seth Curry together, and it would be nice to give that trio some time to grow. But with Irving currently eligible to play in six of their final 17 games, that time isn’t available. And given their struggles on defense, they could really use Ben Simmons. But he isn’t ready to play.

The Hawks are trying to make up for their lack of focus early in the season. And they can actually take advantage of Brooklyn’s problems. But they’ll need to be better on both ends of the floor to really give themselves a chance of making the playoffs.

The Lakers would have a puncher’s chance in the Play-In, but a Play-In spot is not guaranteed, unless they can follow up their latest victory with some actual consistency.

Speaking of consistency, the Phoenix Suns remain in the top spot in the Power Rankings for the seventh straight week, despite having lost three of their six games since the All-Star break. Playing without their two best players, the defending Western Conference champs nearly beat the defending Eastern Conference champs on the road on Sunday.

