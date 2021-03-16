Top Stories

Pistons rookie Killian Hayes (hip) cleared for on-court activities

The No. 7 overall pick has been sidelined since Jan. 4 with a right hip subluxation.

Official release

The 19-year-old guard will be reevalauted in three weeks.

The Pistons medical team has evaluated the rehabilitation progress on Killian Hayes’ right hip subluxation and results have shown significant positive improvement and advancement towards recovery.

Hayes has been cleared for on-court basketball activities and will begin a phased progression towards his return to full-contact practice and game action.  The process will continue for another three weeks and he will be re-evaluated at the end of that period.

