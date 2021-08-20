2021 Free Agency

Pistons re-sign Hamidou Diallo following breakout season

Hamidou Diallo arrived in Detroit before the March trade deadline and became a rotation player immediately after returning from injury.

Official release

Hamidou Diallo had a breakout season in 2020-21, averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds with Oklahoma City and Detroit.

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons announced Thursday that the team has re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Diallo, 6-5, 202, was acquired by the Pistons from the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 13, 2021, in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and future draft consideration. In 20 games (four starts) as a Piston, Diallo averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.3 minutes. Overall, he recorded career-high averages of 11.6 points (48% FG), 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 23.6 minutes in 52 games (nine starts) with the Thunder and Pistons last season.

Diallo, 23, was selected 45th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently involved in two trades to Charlotte and then Oklahoma City following the draft. In 149 career NBA games (15 starts), he’s averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals in 17.8 minutes with Oklahoma City and Detroit. He also won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

A native of Queens, N.Y., Diallo played one season collegiately at Kentucky in 2017-18, averaging 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals in 24.8 minutes over 37 games (all starts).

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.