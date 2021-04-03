Pelicans guard Josh Hart suffers torn ligament in right thumb

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday evening that guard Josh Hart suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb during Thursday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Hart underwent an MRI exam Friday at Ochsner Health, which confirmed the injury diagnosis.

Josh Hart injury update: pic.twitter.com/oLScF7htbD — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 3, 2021

Hart is averaging 9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

No timetable is currently set for his potential return.