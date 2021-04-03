Top Stories

Pelicans guard Josh Hart suffers torn ligament in right thumb

Following an MRI exam, the team said a timetable for Hart's return will be announced at a later date.

NBA.com media reports

Josh Hart is the only player with multiple 15-point, 15-rebound games off the bench this season

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday evening that guard Josh Hart suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb during Thursday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Hart underwent an MRI exam Friday at Ochsner Health, which confirmed the injury diagnosis.

Hart is averaging 9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

No timetable is currently set for his potential return.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.