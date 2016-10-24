Pacers sign then waive rookie forward Ben Bentil

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just hours after signing rookie Ben Bentil on Monday, the Indiana Pacers waived the 6-foot-9 forward.

Bentil was one of Boston’s second-round draft picks in June but was cut before the start of the season. The former Providence star wasn’t expected to get much playing time and could be assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Indiana’s NBA D-League affiliate.

The move comes one day after the Pacers waived forward Jeremy Evans and guard Julyan Stone.

Indiana opens its season Wednesday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.