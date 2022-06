INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers waived forward Alex Poythress and guard Nick Zeisloft on Monday.

Both were undrafted rookies who had not seen much action during the preseason.

The 6-foot-7 Poythress appeared in two games and scored one point. Zeisloft, a 6-5 Indiana alum, played in one game and did not score.

Indiana opens the regular season Oct. 26 at home against Dallas.