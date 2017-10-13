One Team, One Stat -- Detroit Pistons struggle with Reggie Jackson, Andre Drummond on court

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann gets you ready for the 2017-18 season with a key stat for each team in the league and shows you why it matters. Today, we look at the Detroit Pistons, who were at their worst with their highest paid players on the floor.

THE STAT

Last season, the Detroit Pistons were outscored by 8.3 points per 100 possessions when Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond were on the floor together.

THE CONTEXT

That was a NetRtg (point differential per 100 possessions) worse than any team in the league last season, when the Lakers ranked 30th at minus-7.2. In those 1,135 minutes, the Pistons had the numbers of both a bottom-three offense and a bottom-three defense.

When neither was on the floor, the Pistons outscored their opponents by 8.1 points per 100 possessions, a mark better than every team other than the Golden State Warriors.

Jackson and Drummond were, and remain, the two players to whom the Pistons have the most money committed going forward. So it’s not good that the team was awful when they shared the floor.

Overall, the Pistons were 10.9 points per 100 possessions better with Drummond off the floor than they were with him on the floor, and they were 10.5 points per 100 possessions better with Jackson on the floor than they were with him on the floor. Those were the seventh and eighth worst on-off-court NetRtg differentials among 277 players who played at least 1,000 minutes for a single team last season.

Detroit had, by far, the biggest difference between their aggregate *bench NetRtg (plus-2.8 — fifth best in the league) and their aggregate starters NetRtg (minus-4.8 — seventh worst).

* These calculate the average per-possession plus-minus for every starter or every bench player, weighted by minutes played.

The much bigger difference (13.2 points per possessions) between the Jackson-and-Drummond Pistons and the no-Jackson-or-Drummond Pistons was on the defensive end of the floor, where Drummond has failed to approach his potential, given his combination of size and athleticism.

The Pistons allowed their opponents to take only 28 percent of their shots, the lowest rate in the league, from the restricted area. But that number was higher when Drummond was on the floor (29.5 percent) than when he wasn’t (26.4 percent). And opponents shot 55.5 percent at the rim when he was their to protect it, a mark which had him as the sixth worst rim protector among 60 players who defended at least five shots per game in 25 or more games last season.

There wasn’t as big a difference in the offensive numbers, which were below average no matter who was on the floor. Still, the offense was better with Ish Smith running it than with Jackson on the floor.

Jackson missed the first 21 games last year and was seemingly dealing with knee pain all season. His effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage were both his lowest marks since his rookie season. His drives per 36 minutes dropped from 12.5 in 2015-16 to 9.0 in ’16-17, and he was one of seven players who shot less than 50 percent on at least 150 field goal attempts in the restricted area last season.

“It’s affected all of us,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said of Jackson’s knee issues near the end of the season. “This was a guy who was our leading scorer last year, our best shot creator.”

Indeed, the season before, the Pistons were better offensively with Jackson on the floor (105.7 points scored per 100 possessions) than they were with him off the floor (99.3). The season prior to that, Detroit was really good with Jackson and Drummond on the floor with floor-spacers around them (after acquiring Jackson at the deadline).

With other Eastern Conference teams taking a step backward this summer, the opportunity is there for Detroit to get back into the playoffs. They’ve made some changes to the supporting cast, but it will be the play (and health) of Jackson and Drummond that determines if the Pistons can rebound from a rough season.

Were 9.8 points per 100 possessions better when they didn’t play the day/night before (minus-0.0) than they were in the second game of a back-to-back (minus-9.8). That was the biggest rest-no-rest differential in the league. Were 11.0 points per 100 possessions better at home (plus-3.4) than on the road (minus-7.5). That was the second biggest home-road NetRtg differential in the league, only a hair smaller than that of the Lakers. The Pistons’ DefRtg differential (8.8 fewer points per 100 possessions allowed at home) was the largest in the league. Were 15-22 (0.405) in games that were within five points in the last five minutes after going 25-17 (0.595) the season before. That was the second biggest drop in winning percentage in clutch games. Outscored their opponents by 3.5 points per game, the best differential in the league, on second chances. Pistons games averaged just 40.4 free throw attempts per game, fewest in the league. They ranked 30th in free throw rate and ninth in opponent free throw rate.

Comparing their points allowed per 100 possessions vs. the league average, they’ve improved defensively in each of Van Gundy’s three seasons in Detroit. After allowing 3.3 more than the league average in 2013-14, they allowed just 1.1 more in Van Gundy’s first season. In 2015-16, they allowed 0.5 points per possessions less and last season, they allowed 0.9 less. Last season, they grabbed 81.2 percent of available defensive rebounds, the highest mark in NBA history. Allowed the fewest points in transition for the second straight season. Only 11.2 percent of their opponents’ shots came in the first six seconds of the shot clock, the lowest rate in the league. According to SportVU, they allowed just 1.02 points per possession, the lowest rate in the league, when their opponent ran a ball screen. Opponents took just 59 percent of their shots from the restricted area or 3-point range, the lowest rate in the league. So while they had the league’s worst shot-selection profile on offense, they had the league’s best on defense. Allowed their opponents to shoot a league-high 42.5 percent from mid-range.

