Oklahoma City Thunder 22/23 City Edition Uniform: The Oklahoma Standard

The Oklahoma City Thunder 2022-23 City Edition uniform honors the people of Oklahoma. Oklahomans are driven by a distinct set of values called The Oklahoma Standard, which is built on a foundation of service, honor, and kindness. It’s who they are. It’s in their DNA. It’s their ethos. It’s as uniquely Oklahoman as the red soil that makes up the foundation of the state. They are born to believe that work conquers all – “labor omnia vincit,” just as the state motto proclaims – and they are always pushing towards better.

This uniform represents the collective experiences of what it means to be an Oklahoman:

The use of THUNDER across the chest unifies the state, from the Red River to the plains to the panhandle.

The belt buckle features the outline of all 77 counties in Oklahoma. There are seven stripes down each side panel, also representing the 77 counties. Both are a tribute to all Oklahomans and represent the statewide bond.

Oklahoma’s historical terrain is featured along the side panels as a cultural signifier, symbolizing grit, perseverance, sorrow, pain, spirit, and resilience. It’s an important part of their history and mentality. It’s the soil of the Heartland and the foundation of their lives.

The Oklahoma Standard (Service. Honor. Kindness.) lays inside the uniform over the heart of those who wear it.