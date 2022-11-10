Atlanta Hawks 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Peachtree Street

Growing a peach tree from a seed takes at least 3 years to bear fruit. Three years ago, we launched our Peachtree City Edition uniform, inspired by Atlanta’s iconic street — Peachtree Street. Now, 3 years later, that seed continues to bear fruit with a fresh take on our original peach tree uniform.



The Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Peach uniform represents a new take on our iconic Peachtree uniform and a nod to the city’s roots as a cultural trendsetter. The jersey and short colors and design represent the high energy of the city that it calls home. From Electro Peach to Sunset Haze, the gradient reflects the awesome diversity of the city, rooted in the foundation of what makes Atlanta great.

The Peach uniform pays the ultimate respect to Georgia, “The Peach State” while uplifting the Hawks mantra of being “True to Atlanta” to the core.