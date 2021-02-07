Nikola Jokic first center since Kareem to put up 50 points, 10 assists

Nikola Jokic posted his 22nd consecutive double-double, the second-longest streak to start a season since the NBA-ABA merger.

Just another day at the office for the incomparable Nikola Jokic: 50 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks on 20-for-33 shooting.

With Jamal Murray and Gary Harris sidelined with injuries, Jokic was the Nuggets’ offense in a 119-114 loss to the Kings. Paul Millsap, with 14 points, was the team’s next-leading scorer. Will Barton and Monte Morris each finished with 11.

Jokic got rolling early with 10 points and six assists in the first quarter. Hoping to help the Nuggets overcome their recent struggles in the third quarter, Jokic dropped 13 points and five assists in the quarter on 5-of-10 shooting. He was unreal in the final 12 minutes, adding 23 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists on 10-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 4 from downtown.

“I was just really locked in,” said Jokic. “In the last quarter I was kind of aggressive.”

The 50 points were a career high and Jokic became the first center to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in a single game since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Jan. 19, 1975.

Jokic became the seventh player in Nuggets history to score 50+ points in a regular season game, joining David Thompson (73), Michael Adams (54), Alex English (54 and 51), Allen Iverson (51), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (51), Kiki VanDeWeghe (50 and 51), Carmelo Anthony (50 twice).