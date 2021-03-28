Top Stories
Nets' Irving available to return Monday vs. Wolves
Irving missed the last three games due to a personal matter; Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet remain sidelined.
From NBA.com News Services
Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will be available for Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, coach Steve Nash said Sunday. Irving has missed the last three games due to personal reasons.
Nash said Kevin Durant (hamstring) remains likely to be sidelined for at least another week.
Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Landry Shamet (right ankle) remain sidelined, however, and Nash says he doubts either plays this week.
