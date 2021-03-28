Top Stories

Nets' Irving available to return Monday vs. Wolves

Irving missed the last three games due to a personal matter; Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet remain sidelined.

From NBA.com News Services

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will be available for Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, coach Steve Nash said Sunday. Irving has missed the last three games due to personal reasons.

Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Landry Shamet (right ankle) remain sidelined, however, and Nash says he doubts either plays this week.

