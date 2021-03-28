Nets' Irving available to return Monday vs. Wolves

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will be available for Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, coach Steve Nash said Sunday. Irving has missed the last three games due to personal reasons.

Kyrie Irving will be available to return to the Brooklyn lineup Monday against Minnesota, Nets coach Steve Nash says. Irving missed the Nets' last three games for personal reasons. Nash said Kevin Durant (hamstring) remains likely to be sidelined for at least another week. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 28, 2021

Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Landry Shamet (right ankle) remain sidelined, however, and Nash says he doubts either plays this week.