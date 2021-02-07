Top Stories

Durant (safety protocols), Irving (finger) out for Nets vs. Sixers

Durant is reportedly facing a seven-day quarantine, while Irving is day-to-day with a sprained right index finger.

From NBA.com News Services

The Nets will be without forward Kevin Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving for Saturday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Durant was ruled out Saturday afternoon due to Health & Safety Protocols, which forced him out of Friday’s game as well. Coach Steve Nash said it’s expected Durant will be able to rejoin the team on Friday.

Irving, meanwhile, will miss Saturday’s contest with a sprained right index finger.

