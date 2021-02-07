Durant (safety protocols), Irving (finger) out for Nets vs. Sixers

The Nets will be without forward Kevin Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving for Saturday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Durant was ruled out Saturday afternoon due to Health & Safety Protocols, which forced him out of Friday’s game as well. Coach Steve Nash said it’s expected Durant will be able to rejoin the team on Friday.

Steve Nash said Kevin Durant can rejoin the Nets Friday. “I’m assuming that’s the seven-day contact tracing protocol,” Nash said. Nash added KD does not have Covid. Kyrie Irving is also day-to-day with a sprained right index finger. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 6, 2021

Irving, meanwhile, will miss Saturday’s contest with a sprained right index finger.