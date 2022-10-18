2022-23 Kia Season Preview

NBA rosters set for 2022-23 regular season

The season begins Oct. 18 with a TNT doubleheader as the 76ers visit the Celtics and the defending champion Warriors host the Lakers.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics get the 2022-23 NBA season rolling when they host Joel Embiid’s 76ers.

NEW YORK  The 2022-23 NBA season begins tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 18) with a TNT doubleheader as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET).

Below are links to opening-night rosters for all 30 teams for Kia NBA Tip-Off 2022.

Atlantic Division

Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
New York Knicks
Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors

Central Division

Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks

Southeast Division

Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat
Orlando Magic
Washington Wizards

Northwest Division

Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz

Pacific Division

Golden State Warriors
LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings

Southwest Division

Dallas Mavericks
Houston Rockets
Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs

