2021 NBA Playoffs

2021 NBA playoffs: Latest clinching scenarios

These are the latest scenarios for playoff clinching, seeding and elimination.

NBA.com Staff

Here are the latest playoff clinching, playoff seeding and playoff elimination scenarios:

Elimination scenarios for April 25

Utah clinches a playoff spot with a Portland loss.

Playoff picture | Current standings | Play-In Tournament FAQ | NBA playoff history

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.