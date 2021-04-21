2021 NBA Playoffs
2021 NBA playoffs: Latest clinching scenarios
These are the latest scenarios for playoff clinching, seeding and elimination.
Here are the latest playoff clinching, playoff seeding and playoff elimination scenarios:
Elimination scenarios for April 25
Utah clinches a playoff spot with a Portland loss.
The current NBA standings before today's action.
