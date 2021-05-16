Play-In Picture: Stage set for busy 15-game finale

Seven of eight Play-In Tournament spots are accounted for following Saturday’s penultimate slate, with only the West’s No. 7 spot to be decided between Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

But there’s still plenty to play for entering Sunday’s 15-game finale with five of those Play-In teams still battling for seeding on either side of the bracket, including a pair of head-to-head battles between Charlotte and Washington in the East and Golden State and Memphis in the West.

If the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament started today:

Eastern Conference

East 7 ( Celtics ) vs. East 8 ( Hornets ) | Winner gets No. 7 overall seed

East 9 ( Pacers ) vs. East 10 ( Wizards ) | Loser is eliminated

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10 | Winner gets No. 8 overall seed

Western Conference

West 7 ( Lakers ) vs. West 8 ( Warriors ) | Winner gets No. 7 overall seed

West 9 ( Grizzlies ) vs. West 10 ( Spurs ) | Loser is eliminated

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10 | Winner gets No. 8 overall seed

EASTERN CONFERENCE

7. Boston Celtics (–)

Record: 36-35

Games Ahead (8th): 3.0

Last Result: 124-108 W @ MIN

Next Opponent: @ NYK on Sunday

Locked into 7th place, the Celtics entered Saturday’s game at Minnesota with nothing of consequence to play for. They still hammered the Timberwolves by 16 despite limiting minutes for key players. They will face a tougher test in their finale from a New York team battling to stay in 4th.

8. Charlotte Hornets (–)

Record: 33-38

Games Ahead (9th): —

*Holds tiebreaker vs. IND, WAS



Last Result: 118-109 (OT) L vs. NYK

Next Opponent: @ WAS on Sunday

The Hornets gave Saturday’s battle with New York their best shot, rallying from 17 down before succumbing in overtime. The setback, their fourth straight and eighth in 11 games, blew an opportunity to secure the 8th spot. They’ll now have to beat surging Washington in D.C. to avoid dropping as far as 10th.



9. Indiana Pacers (–)

Record: 33-38

Games Ahead (10th): —

*CHA, WAS holds tiebreaker



Last Result: 122-115 L vs. LAL

Next Opponent: @ TOR on Sunday



The Pacers will also stumble into the playoffs, with Saturday’s loss to L.A. marking their 7th in 11 outings. Thanks to their tiebreaker disadvantages with both Charlotte and Washington, that means the best they can finish is 9th. Beat Toronto on Sunday and they’ll stay, while a loss drops them to 10th.

10. Washington Wizards (–)

Record: 33-38

Games Behind (9th): —

*Holds tiebreaker vs. IND; CHA holds tiebreaker

Last Result: 120-105 vs. CLE

Next Opponent: vs. CHA on Sunday

The Wizards will finish 8th with a win over Charlotte in Sunday’s finale. They can still finish 9th with a loss provided Toronto upsets Indiana. They’ll stay put in 10th with a loss combined with an Indiana victory. Charlotte has won both meetings so far, but the Wizards are peaking, and Bradley Beal could be back.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

6. Portland Trail Blazers (—)

Record: 41-30

Games Ahead (7th): —

*Holds tiebreaker vs. LAL

Games Back (5th): 1.0

*Holds tiebreaker vs. DAL

Last Result: 118-117 L @ PHX

Next Opponent: vs. DEN on Sunday

The Blazers nearly clinched a top-six spot Thursday night, only to see a pair of Devin Booker free throws put that objective in doubt. Portland must now win its season finale against Denver to guarantee remaining above the Play-In. A loss would put their fate in the hands of the L.A. Lakers.



7. Los Angeles Lakers (–)

Record: 41-30

Games Back (6th): —

*POR holds tiebreaker

Last Result: 122-115 W vs. IND

Next Opponent: @ NOP on Sunday



The Lakers beat Indiana to keep the pressure on Portland. They’ll need to beat New Orleans combined with a Portland loss to Denver to reach 6th. But it’s questionable whether the Nuggets actually want to win, given that the reward would be a first-round matchup with the defending champs.

8. Golden State Warriors (—)

Record: 38-33

Games Ahead (9th): —

*Hold tiebreaker vs. MEM

Last Result: 125-122 W vs. NOP

Next Opponent: vs. MEM on Sunday

Steve Kerr rested his starters Friday, but the Warriors’ supporting cast managed to deliver a narrow victory over depleted New Orleans. The season finale will determine seeding: The Warriors must beat Memphis to secure the No. 8 seed, while a loss will drop them to 9th.

9 —)

Record: 38-33

Games Back (8th): —

*GSW holds tiebreaker

Last Result: 107-106 W vs. SAC

Next Opponent: @ GSW on Sunday

Memphis also rested its regulars Friday and pulled out a win over Sacramento thanks to a huge game from Justise Winslow (25 points and 13 rebounds). The victory, combined with Golden State’s triumph over New Orleans, set up Sunday’s winner-takes-eighth showdown with the Warriors.

10. San Antonio Spurs (–)

Record: 33-38

Games Back (9th): 5.0

Last Result: 140-103 L vs. PHX

Next Opponent: vs. PHX on Saturday

Coach Gregg Popovich almost certainly would have skipped out on Sunday’s game with Phoenix to attend Tim Duncan’s Hall of Fame enshrinement under any circumstances. But with the Spurs locked into 10th, unable to move up (or down), the decision was that much easier.