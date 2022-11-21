De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton named NBA Players of the Week

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 5.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 5. West: De'Aaron Fox (@SacramentoKings)

East: Tyrese Haliburton (@Pacers)

Check out their highlights from the past week of action.

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

The dynamic guard led Sacramento to a 3-0 week with averages of 25.0 points (on 60.0% shooting) and 8.0 assists. Fox is averaging 25.4 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the season. The Kings (9-6) are currently riding a six-game winning streak.

De'Aar𝗵𝗶𝗺 Fox@swipathefox becomes the third player in 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 with three or more Player of the Week awards. 🦊👑 pic.twitter.com/iQ4FG9ehax — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 21, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

The league-leader in assists powered Indiana to a 3-0 Week 5 with averages of 21.0 points, 11.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Haliburton is averaging an NBA-best 10.5 assists to go along with 20.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. The Pacers (9-6) are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

