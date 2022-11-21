Top Stories

De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton named NBA Players of the Week

The star guards in Sacramento and Indiana take home the honors for Week 5.

From NBA.com Staff

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 5.

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

The dynamic guard led Sacramento to a 3-0 week with averages of 25.0 points (on 60.0% shooting) and 8.0 assists. Fox is averaging 25.4 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the season. The Kings (9-6) are currently riding a six-game winning streak.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

The league-leader in assists powered Indiana to a 3-0 Week 5 with averages of 21.0 points, 11.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Haliburton is averaging an NBA-best 10.5 assists to go along with 20.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. The Pacers (9-6) are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

