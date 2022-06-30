Top Stories

NBA players react to Kevin Durant's reported trade request

Social media was abuzz on Thursday afternoon after the news of Brooklyn star Kevin Durant reportedly requesting a trade.

From NBA.com Staff

Kevin Durant has spent the past 3 seasons with Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from Brooklyn on Thursday, hours before 2022 free agency was set to begin. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to Durant’s desire to be dealt.

