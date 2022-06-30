NBA players react to Kevin Durant's reported trade request

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from Brooklyn on Thursday, hours before 2022 free agency was set to begin. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to Durant’s desire to be dealt.
easy money
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022
LOL
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2022
Oh this is about to be great 🍿🍿🍿🍿
— kuz (@kylekuzma) June 30, 2022
The NBA has to be the most entertaining league….. correct?
— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) June 30, 2022
I love the NBA‼️
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 30, 2022
NBA offseason > …
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 30, 2022
I love how we always got something going on in the league 😂
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 30, 2022
Unreal 🤣🤣🤣
— kuz (@kylekuzma) June 30, 2022
Woooowwwwww
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 30, 2022
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) June 30, 2022
Whoah!
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) June 30, 2022
NBA off-season…🍿 pic.twitter.com/NKmnRTT3aZ
— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) June 30, 2022
— Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) June 30, 2022
Quick power nap wake up and KD got them going crazy …WOW
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) June 30, 2022