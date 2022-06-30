NBA players react to Kevin Durant's reported trade request

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from Brooklyn on Thursday, hours before 2022 free agency was set to begin. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to Durant’s desire to be dealt.

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

LOL — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2022

Oh this is about to be great 🍿🍿🍿🍿 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 30, 2022

The NBA has to be the most entertaining league….. correct? — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) June 30, 2022

I love the NBA‼️ — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 30, 2022

NBA offseason > … — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 30, 2022

I love how we always got something going on in the league 😂 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 30, 2022

Unreal 🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 30, 2022

Woooowwwwww — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 30, 2022

Whoah! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) June 30, 2022