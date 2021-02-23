NBA on TNT to announce NBA All-Star 2021 reserves tonight at 7 p.m. ET

East All-Star reserve predictions



ATLANTA — TNT – the exclusive home for extensive live coverage of NBA All-Star 2021 in Atlanta – will reveal the All-Star Game reserves in a special half-hour episode of NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax, tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker and host Adam Lefkoe will unveil this season’s All-Star reserves ahead of this evening’s doubleheader.

TNT’s exclusive NBA All-Star coverage on Sunday, March 7, will begin at 5 p.m. with TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax, followed by the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest starting at 6:30 p.m. Coverage of the 70th NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m., with AT&T Slam Dunk taking place at halftime.

West All-Star reserve predictions

Tonight’s game coverage will begin with two of the league’s biggest young stars in action – the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum vs. the Dallas Mavericks and All-Star starter Luka Dončić – meeting at 7:30 p.m. Ian Eagle and Grant Hill will be on the call for Celtics/Mavs. In the night’s second game, Western Conference rivals will meet when the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard visit the Denver Nuggets and All-Star starter Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m. Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson will provide game commentary for Blazers/Nuggets.

TNT Bets presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, a betting-focused simulcast available through web-based TNT digital products, will be featured during the Mavericks/76ers game. Fans can access the content through authentication by using their cable provider credentials. TNT Bets will be available for select marquee matchups throughout the season, featuring commentary from B/R Betting’s Cabbie Richards, Kelly Stewart and other contributors including FanDuel’s in-house expert Tom Vecchio.

TNT will continue its regular season game coverage with a doubleheader on Thursday, Feb. 25. Game action will tip off with All-Star starters meeting in an interconference matchup when the Mavericks and Dončić visit the Philadelphia 76ers and early Kia NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid at 7 p.m. In the night’s second game, two of the league’s most dominant big men will square off when the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson visit the Milwaukee Bucks and All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo at 9:30 p.m. Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller will call Mavs/76ers with Marv Albert and Chris Webber on the call for Pelicans/Bucks.

Leading into Thursday’s game coverage, a one-hour “Women in Sports” themed episode of The Arena will premiere at 6 p.m. Host Cari Champion will be joined by two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery and two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker, with six-time U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning track and field star Allyson Felix joining remotely. The Arena is an in-depth storytelling franchise created to provide a thought-provoking forum for content on topics occurring on and off the court of play.

Thursday’s studio coverage will culminate with the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA presented by Kia featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and O’Neal.

The Bleacher Report app will continue “Pregame Picks,” a weekly livestream offering interactive, predictive and challenge-based content hosted by Instagram star Famous Los and Pierre from House of Highlights. This week’s installment will livestream in the B/R app Thursday at 9 p.m., prior to the Pelicans/Bucks matchup, featuring results from entertaining fan polls about the game.

Live streaming coverage of all NBA on TNT games is also available via http://www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt and the Watch TNT app. Additionally, for the first time this season, NBA on TNT games will be incorporated into the B/R app. Fans will be able to access the games whenever and wherever they desire by logging in with the user name and password provided by their TV service provider.

Upcoming NBA on TNT programming schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 23

7 p.m. ET – NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax – NBA All-Star Reserves (Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker & Adam Lefkoe)

(Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker & Adam Lefkoe) 7:30 p.m. – Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks (Ian Eagle & Grant Hill)

(Ian Eagle & Grant Hill) 10 p.m. – Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets (Brian Anderson & Jim Jackson)

(Brian Anderson & Jim Jackson) Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia (O’Neal, Wade, Parker & Lefkoe)

Thursday, Feb. 25