NBA launches 2020-21 campaign with tip-off spot 'Only Here'

#Only Here

NEW YORK — Today the NBA launched its new 2020-21 season tip-off campaign spot, “Only Here,”starring 2020 NBA Champion and seven-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. Inspired by and featuring real fans sharing what is unique and exciting about the NBA this season, “Only Here” includes action-packed game highlights of the thrilling rivalries, spectacular game play, drama and swagger found only here in the NBA, which is unlike anywhere else.

The campaign will feature two spots that will run across TV, digital and social platforms. The spot will air globally in 10 languages, including French, Spanish, Italian and Serbian, and will be modified to feature locally-relevant players. The hashtag, #OnlyHere, launched across all social media and digital platforms last Friday and will be the destination for NBA highlights and content throughout the season.

The 2020-21 season begins Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET as part of Kia NBA Tip-Off 2020 on TNT with an opening-night doubleheader featuring the Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors followed by the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers at 10 p.m. ET. The 73rd edition of the NBA on Christmas Day will feature five marquee matchups across ESPN and ABC on Friday, Dec. 25 starting at Noon ET. The first half of the 2020-21 season schedule can be found here.

Where else does everything you love happen all in one place? #OnlyHere