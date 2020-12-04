NBA on TNT’s 2020-21 regular season schedule to feature 66 Games

Turner Sports, entering its 37th consecutive year of NBA coverage, will feature a 66-game schedule during the 2020-21 NBA regular season, including a marquee Opening Night doubleheader, a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day tripleheader, weekly NBA on TNT Thursdays and regular NBA on TNT Tuesday Night coverage starting in February.

The 2020-21 regular-season schedule is being released in two segments, starting with the initial half today, which includes TNT’s first 36 live game telecasts. The schedule for the second half of the season will be released at a later date.

TNT will showcase the league’s brightest stars and biggest off-season acquisitions, starting with a star-studded Opening Night doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 22 featuring the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green visiting their former teammate Kevin Durant, alongside Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET. The defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will close out the night against the LA Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at 10 p.m.

The network’s Opening Week coverage will continue with the Milwaukee Bucks, featuring two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo visiting the Boston Celtics with Jayson Tatum on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

The second week of the season will feature the defending NBA Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler hosting the Bucks and Jrue Holiday on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m., followed by the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson facing the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul at 10 p.m.

NBA on TNT’s marquee Martin Luther King, Jr. Day tripleheader on Monday, Jan. 18, will be highlighted by a blockbuster NBA Western Conference showdown – Warriors vs. Lakers – at 10 p.m. MLK Day game coverage will tip off with the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul visiting the Memphis Grizzlies and last season’s Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant at 5 p.m., followed by an Eastern Conference matchup – Bucks vs. Nets – at 7:30 p.m.

Over the first half of the NBA schedule, TNT will televise doubleheaders on nine Thursdays and seven Tuesdays. Additional TNT regular season schedule highlights (full schedule listed below):

• Rising Western Conference stars Luka Doncic and Jamal Murray will meet when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. The night’s first game will feature the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid facing the Nets and Durant at 8 p.m.

• Two of the NBA’s biggest stars will face off when the Bucks and Antetokounmpo host the Lakers and James on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Later that night, the Pelicans and Williamson will visit the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell at 10 p.m.

• Regular NBA on TNT Tuesday Night coverage will tip off with a pair of interconference showdowns starting with the Clippers visiting the Nets on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Warriors hosting the Celtics at 10 p.m.

• A rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals highlights TNT’s coverage on Thursday, Jan. 4, with the Lakers hosting the Nuggets at 10 p.m. Earlier that night, the Warriors and Mavericks will meet at 7:30 p.m.

• The Bucks and Antetokounmpo will host the Toronto Raptors and Kyle Lowry on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Lakers and Nets, led by former teammates James and Irving, respectively, at 10 p.m.

• The Lakers and James will host the Suns and Paul on Tuesday, March 2, at 10 p.m. Earlier that night, the Clippers and Leonard will visit the Celtics and Tatum at 7:30 p.m.

• TNT’s final night of coverage for the first half of the season on Thursday, March 4, will feature the Celtics hosting the Raptors at 7 p.m., followed by Heat at Pelicans at 9:30 p.m.

The network will also televise the most NBA Playoff games of any network, culminating with the exclusive presentation of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Live streaming coverage of all NBA on TNT games will be available via http://www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt and the Watch TNT app and participating TV providers’ websites and apps. Fans will be able to access the games whenever and wherever they desire by logging in with the username and password provided by their TV service provider.

TNT’s 2020-21 NBA First Half Regular Season Schedule

(All Times Eastern)