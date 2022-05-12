NBA Lane comes to life through virtual reality

In October, the league rolled out the NBA Lane campaign to celebrate its 75th anniversary season. The campaign pays homage to the game’s greatest legends and the modern-day stars who’ve succeeded them, and now thanks to virtual reality, the NBA Lane experience can be explored first-hand.
Through June 30, people 18+ in the U.S. and Canada can enter NBA Lane through Horizon Worlds on Meta Quest 2. The immersive VR experience allows basketball fans to step into the NBA-themed metaverse and celebrate their love for the game up close.
Some of the fun activities available in NBA Lane include:
- Free Throw Shootout: Compete with friends in this minigame. The player who sinks the most shots in the moving hoop wins.
- Low-Gravity Dunk Contest: Fly high and defy physics to impress the judges.
- Enjoy the Big Screen: Sit back and enjoy epic NBA content on a giant screen in front of the arena. Clips will include game highlights, player interviews and other NBA content.
- Selfie Time in the NBA Trophy Room: Hold the newly-unveiled Larry O’Brien trophy, recreated in VR. Take a selfie in virtual reality and share it with friends in real life.
