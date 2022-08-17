NBA Fantasy Top 150 Rankings: Nikola Jokic leads way for 2022-23 season

With the NBA announcing its full schedule, it’s time to officially turn the page toward toward the 2022-23 season – and the fantasy basketball preparation that comes with it.

Below are RotoWire’s initial set of fantasy basketball rankings for this season. While the rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.

In a shock to no one, Nikola Jokic leads the way as RotoWire’s No. 1 overall player. The two-time reigning Kia MVP has been the top fantasy producer in each of the last two seasons, and he’ll be the heavy favorite to go No. 1 in most drafts – regardless of format – again this fall. Jokic is followed by Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden round out the top five.

For more fantasy basketball rankings, player projections and NBA starting lineups, check out all of the content at RotoWire.com.

Nikola Jokic, DEN, C: The runaway No. 1 overall player in virtually any format in each of the last two seasons, Jokic is as close to the consensus top pick as it gets.

Stephen Curry, GSW, G: After a blistering-hot start, Curry gradually cooled off as the season went on. Despite the worst shooting season of his career, Curry still finished as a top-seven player in per-game value.

Jayson Tatum, BOS, F: Following a sluggish start to the season, Tatum enjoyed a dominant second half that transferred over to the playoffs. His combination of elite offense and durability make him a safe fantasy pick.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, F: Free throw percentage is always going to cap Antetokounmpo’s fantasy upside, but his counting stats and proven track record of durability help make up for it.

James Harden, PHI, G: Last season was a roller coaster on multiple levels for Harden, and yet he still posted 22.0 points, 10.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while ranking fifth in the NBA in made free throws.

Luka Doncic, DAL, G: Doncic continues to get better and better in real life, but his shaky free throw shooting and injury issues have prevented him from making a major leap in fantasy. This could be the year he truly ascends.

Trae Young, ATL, G: At this point in their respective careers, there’s a case to be made that Young could go ahead of Stephen Curry in drafts. Young finished 2021-22 as the No. 2 overall player behind Nikola Jokic.

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN, C: After missing significant time in both 2019-20 and 2020-21. Towns played in 74 games and returned to elite fantasy status. The addition of Rudy Gobert could impact his rebounding numbers, however.

Kevin Durant, BKN, F: On a per-game basis, Durant is easily a top-five value, but injuries have limited him to 90 total games over the last two seasons. With his future still hanging in the balance, Durant will turn 34 a month before the 2022-23 season begins.

Joel Embiid, PHI, C: Embiid has been a top-five player in per-game value in each of the last two seasons, but were his 68 games played in 2021-22 the best-case scenario?

LeBron James, LAL, F: James gets the benefit of the doubt after averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in his 19th NBA season, but a series of lower-body injuries in recent years are a concern.

Damian Lillard, POR, G: Few players have been as consistent as Lillard over the last decade, so he’s earned the benefit of the doubt after an injury-shortened 2021-22 season that seemed doomed from the start.

Paul George, OKC: F: George was off to a great start before missing several months due to injury. With Kawhi Leonard back in action, his ceiling may not be quite as high.

LaMelo Ball, CHA, G: Ball solidified himself as a top-15 fantasy value this season and could climb higher with a better free throw percentage.

Devin Booker, PHX, G: Despite the MVP buzz, Booker’s 2021-22 campaign was actually only his third-best from a fantasy perspective. That said, he’s young enough to continue improving and could take on more usage as Chris Paul ages.

Darius Garland, CLE, G: One of last year’s biggest breakouts, Garland averaged 25.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 threes (88% FT) over the final 25 games of the season.

Donovan Mitchell, UTA, G: Mitchell will be coming off his best season, though rumors are starting to swirl regarding his desire to remain in Utah. Wherever he plays next season, he figures to continue being a well-balanced, young guard with plenty of upside.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND, G: The 22-year-old ranked second in total steals (134) and fourth in assists (628) despite a mid-season trade from Sacramento to Indiana.

Anthony Davis, LAL, F/C: Davis’ per-game numbers have notably regressed, and he also continues to deal with significant injuries every season. However, he finished as high as second overall in per-game value during his first season in LA, and it’s possible he’ll again be a bigger focus of the offense next year if the Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook.

Fred VanVleet, TOR, G: Field goal percentage will always be an issue, but VanVleet capped off his second straight top-25 fantasy season behind career bests in points, assists, rebounds, 3s and minutes per game.

Kyrie Irving, BKN, G: By now, we know the risks that come with Irving. He’s unquestionably a first-round talent, but injuries and personal factors have caused him to miss significant time in five straight seasons.

Jimmy Butler, MIA, F: While it feels like Butler is always banged up, he hasn’t dipped below 39th in total fantasy value since his formative years with the Bulls (2013-14).

Domantas Sabonis, SAC: F: Despite some minor injuries over the last few seasons, Sabonis is one of the safest big men in fantasy basketball.

Ja Morant, MEM, G: Morant’s real-life impact is still greater than his fantasy stock, but thanks to a Most Improved Player-sized leap, he jumped all the way up to 30th in per-game value after finishing outside the top-100 in 2020-21.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC: F: Leonard is a first-round value based on talent and per-game production, but coming off of a torn ACL how many games can he be trusted to play?

Bam Adebayo, MIA, C: A midseason thumb injury marred another strong year for Adebayo, though his assists production dropped by a full 2.0 per game.

Pascal Siakam, TOR, F: Siakam had a bounce-back 2021-22 campaign, setting career highs in rebounds (8.5), assists (5.3) and steals (1.3) per game. He’ll presumably continue being the Raptors’ go-to offensive option, though he’ll still compete for playmaking opportunities with Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.

Chris Paul, PHX, G: Paul has improbably flipped the script on his health as he ages into his late-30s. He averaged 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals and ranked 20th on a per-game basis. His usage will presumably decline as he gets older, but he still feels like a relatively safe option despite risk factors.

Anthony Edwards, MIN, G: Another big jump could be coming for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, but playing alongside high-usage teammates in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell impacts his ceiling.

Bradley Beal, WAS, G: Beal’s bizarre 2021-22 campaign was cut short by wrist surgery, limiting him to 40 appearances. Before that, he was shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three for 23.2 PPG — a massive drop off from the 31.3 PPG he averaged in 2020-21.

Dejounte Murray, SAS, G: Murray finished as a first-round value on a per-game basis last season, but playing alongside Trae Young in Atlanta lowers his ceiling.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC: G: Injuries have hindered SGA’s upside in each of the last two seasons. Drafting the 24-year-old is a risk until proven otherwise.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI, F: DeRozan had by far the best fantasy season of his career at age 32. Can he do it again in Year 2 with the Bulls?

Myles Turner, IND, C: Turner had another season cut short by injury, but when healthy he’s arguably the best shot-blocker in the entire league.

Rudy Gobert, MIN, C: Poor free throw shooting caps his upside, but Gobert has finished in the top-30 in five of the last six seasons. The move to Minnesota will be an adjustment, but his fantasy value should remain fairly static.

Cade Cunningham, DET, G: With averages of 21.1 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 threes after the All-Star break, Cunningham offered an extended glimpse at his all-around fantasy upside.

Jrue Holiday, MIL, G: Holiday has been one of the steadiest players in fantasy across the past three seasons, and there’s no reason to believe that will change in 2022-23.

Robert Williams, BOS, C: Williams is a big-time contributor in blocks (2.2 BPG), field goal percentage (73.6% FG) and rebounds (9.6 RPG), and he raised his free throw percentage by more than 10 points (72.2% FT) in 2021-22.

Zach LaVine, CHI, G: DeMar DeRozan’s takeover of Chicago’s offense had a negative impact on LaVine’s fantasy value. It’s possible he sees a bounce-back in efficiency in 2022-23, but the days of 30%+ usage may be gone forever.

Khris Middleton, MIL, F: One of the most consistent players in the NBA, Middleton makes for an ultra-safe pick in the third or fourth round of most drafts.

Brandon Ingram, NOP, F: Ingram has top-30 upside, but with CJ McCollum on the roster and Zion Williamson back in the fold, there will only be so many possessions to go around.

Jaylen Brown, BOS, G/F: Brown took a small step back in terms of fantasy value during the regular season, but after a strong playoff run his stock is back on the rise.

Jarrett Allen, CLE, C: A late-season injury put a damper on what was otherwise a monster, career-best year for the big man. In 56 games, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and shot 67.7 percent from the field.

Zion Williamson, NOP, F: Secret offseason foot surgery, changing timetables and weight gain will give some fantasy managers pause, but there’s no question Williamson is one of the most unstoppable athletes the NBA has to offer.