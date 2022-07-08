2022 Fantasy Basketball Early Rookie Rankings: Redraft & Dynasty

We are a few weeks removed from the draft. We now move into the rumor portion of the offseason and cast our eyes upon the Kevin Durant watch.

Soon enough, redraft and dynasty season will be upon us. Talent is a piece of a large puzzle that involves several factors including landing spot, rotations, roster, coaching, and so much more. In this article, I’ll be highlighting the top 25 rookies in both redraft and dynasty for you guys to be able to get into fantasy basketball mode.

Jaden Ivey (G – DET), Redraft: 1, Dynasty: 1

With the trade of Jerami Grant, the Pistons waived the white flag on the proverbial rebuild, which we all saw coming. Out goes a dual-threat scorer, and in comes an athletic, Ja Morant-esque attacker. Ivey is a perfect on-ball guard that will open up the offense and push the tempo, pairing nicely with Cunningham. I’m expecting an early scoring output and solid assist numbers from Ivey from Day 1.

Paolo Banchero (F – ORL), Redraft: 2, Dynasty: 2

Noted as my favorite prospect in the 2022 Draft, Banchero checks in at No. 2 for me. With Jalen Suggs on the roster as a scoring guard and a twin towers combo of Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter at center/forward, Banchero is a bit limited in terms of ceiling. Despite this, I still love his scoring upside in this offense that lacks true ability and playmaking.

Chet Holmgren (C – OKC), Redraft: 3, Dynasty: 4

It’s hard not to envision Holmgren in the top 75 this season. With the health of both Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in question, Holmgren may find himself as the primary scorer in several games this season. With his shot-blocking and rebounding ability, he has a clear case to be the best player in both dynasty and redraft.

Jabari Smith Jr. (F – ORL), Redraft: 4, Dynasty: 3

I didn’t love the landing spot, but Smith Jr. still offers a high upside thanks to the trade of Christian Wood. He doesn’t quite offer top-50 upside like fellow rookies Holmgren, Ivey, and Banchero, but he is a safe play and more than likely a top-120 player by season’s end.

Mark Williams (C – CHA), Redraft: 5, Dynasty: 8

Thank you to the Hornets for not only drafting a center but drafting one that has shades of Robert Williams in his game. His pairing with LaMelo Ball is one to be reckoned with. Lob threat, shot blocker, rebounder. He’s likely the only player amongst the rookie class to give you double-double upside this season.

Keegan Murray (F – SAC), Redraft: 6, Dynasty: 7

Thanks to his absurd summer league start, I’m starting to warm up on Murray. The young rookie could act as a bench-scoring sixth man that has rebounding upside. His worst-case scenario is starting alongside ball-dominant players such as Sabonis and Fox.

Jalen Duren (C – DET), Redraft: 7, Dynasty: 10

It’s going to be a swift competition between Duren and Isaiah Stewart, but the draft capital and draft-day trade let you know everything you need. He’s a rebounding machine and a shot-blocking monster. His scoring leaves a lot to be desired, but he could easily help managers in the blocks department, which comes sparingly.

Bennedict Mathurin (F – IND), Redraft: 8, Dynasty: 9

I was a bit shocked by the pick, but Mathurin can play. He’s a 6-foot-7 scorer that can snipe from the field. With shooters like Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield surrounding him, Mathurin can step in from Day 1 and offer high-end assist numbers with excellent shooting splits from the field and three-point land.

Shaedon Sharpe (G – POR), Redraft: 9, Dynasty: 5

The highest upside in the entire draft and that’s widely the consensus. Sharpe landed in the most ideal spot that saw Anfernee Simons develop from bench player to standout starter in a season. This tough, athletic young shooter pairs nicely with Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant. Whether he starts or not, he offers you the total package with an excellent mark from three.

Jeremy Sochan (F – SAS), Redraft: 10, Dynasty: 6

I’m bullish on any Spurs player, but it’s hard not to get excited for Sochan. With Dejounte Murray out of the mix, the Spurs are left with limited scoring options. In comes Sochan, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound freak that was named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year as well as to the 2021-22 Big 12 All-Freshman Team. He’s a relentless defender that had 2.0 steals per 40 minutes last season and can flat-out score.

A.J. Griffin (F – ATL), Redraft: 11, Dynasty: 11

With Kevin Huerter out of the picture and a pass-first guard like Dejounte Murray in, I’m loving Griffin not only this season but long term. The 18-year-old will likely play a big role off the bench for the Hawks this season, and if his 44.7% shooting from behind the arc can translate from college to the pros, he may even get the start.

Johnny Davis (G – WAS), Redraft: 12, Dynasty: 13

His game may take some time to translate to the pros, but just like in fantasy football, sometimes landing spot beats out talent.

Tari Eason (F – HOU), Redraft: 13, Dynasty: 14

Christian Wood is out of the rotation and inserts Tari Eason. There are reasons to be cautious about the young big man, as Jabari Smith is also there and the frontcourt has several prospects including K.J Martin Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jae’Sean Tate. He’s likely someone I’ll be looking to avoid in redraft this season depending on ADP.

Ousmane Dieng (F – OKC), Redraft: 14, Dynasty: 12

Dieng is one of the toughest players to rank for redraft this season. The European big has immense talent, but questions of whether he will play or not for a Thunder team that is known for messing with the development of young players looms large. With an embarrassment of young prospects, it won’t be surprising if we don’t see him play for OKC this season.

Jake LaRavia (F – MEM), Redraft: 15, Dynasty: 15

LaRavia is a long, slow player, which makes me question whether or not he will be with the Grizzlies all season long. He is an excellent shooter and scorer, but his speed is a real concern for a team that likes to push the tempo.

Ochai Agbaji (G – CLE), Redraft: 16, Dynasty: 18

Agbaji is stuck in a loaded depth chart of guards, and with Collin Sexton potentially coming back, things could get worse. He will give you some shooting in his limited minutes this season.

TyTy Washington (G – HOU), Redraft: 17, Dynasty: 19

Just like Agbaji above, Washington is stuck in a loaded situation but not nearly as bad as Cleveland. With a need for a backup point guard, Washington can flourish as a bench scoring floor general with the second unit.

Nikola Jovic (G – MIA), Redraft: 18, Dynasty: 16

I’m rising quickly on Jovic. His Summer League play is an indication that the Heat really value his services and may even elect to play him early. He’s given me shades of how the Heat treated Gabe Vincent and Max Strus last season. Regardless of your money, draft capital, or prestige, the best players play. His ability to stretch the floor and play defense makes him an exciting asset to own.

Jalen Williams (F – OKC), Redraft: 19, Dynasty: 17

As I mentioned above with his teammate Ousmane Dieng, the Thunder are known for being risky for fantasy managers. Will Williams play? If so, how much? Tons of questions and tons of upside swirl around him this season in OKC.

Walker Kessler (C – UTA), Redraft: 20, Dynasty: 20

Moving Rudy Gobert helps Kessler immensely. With Udoka Azubuike and Eric Paschall as the only bigs left on the roster, Kessler has clear room to play early and often. His shot-blocking and rebounding are a major plus for fantasy managers, but he is a sketchy scorer. He screams as a lite version of Gobert with limited upside.

Kennedy Chandler (G – MEM), Redraft: 21, Dynasty: 24

Last season, the Grizzlies really lacked in the backup point guard department. With Tyus Jones back, he should slot in as a likely off-ball guard, which caps the upside of Chandler a bit. Despite this, Chandler is an electric playmaker and can create havoc for opposing defenders. His ability to score and create makes him a viable bench option for assists and points.

Malaki Branham (G – SAS), Redraft: 22, Dynasty: 21

I’m not sure how much he will play from Day 1 with the Spurs, so I’m bearish.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G – GSW), Redraft: 23, Dynasty: 24

I was shocked when the defending champs added such a high-value player like Baldwin Jr. His question marks aren’t in his play, but whether or not he will actually crack the deep Warriors rotation that saw Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga barely play at times last season. If the team elects to not re-sign most of its bench pieces, he may get his shot to impress early. He’s a name that won’t be drafted but should be watched closely.

Jaden Hardy (G – DAL), Redraft: 24, Dynasty: 22

Bye-bye, Brunson; hello, Hardy. This rookie is an electric player that has a fast motor and a keen ability to shoot the ball. His NBA comp is Buddy Hield, which should get you excited about the pairing with Luka Doncic. His ability to fit through contact and finish at the room should help him clear the path to become a lesser version of Jalen Brunson this season.

MarJon Beauchamp (G – MIL), Redraft: 25, Dynasty: 25

A 3-and-D specialist that will have to fight in a deep rotation in Milwaukee. He’s a talented kid that I like more in dynasty than redraft.