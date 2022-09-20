Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 150 for 2022-23 NBA season, 2.0

With training camps starting this week and the first preseason game on Sep. 30, it’s time to take another look at the fantasy landscape to prepare for the upcoming season.

Below are RotoWire’s updated set of fantasy basketball rankings. While these rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.

In a shock to no one, Nikola Jokic leads the way as our No. 1 overall player. The two-time reigning MVP has been the top fantasy producer in each of the last two seasons, and he’ll be the heavy favorite to go No. 1 in most drafts – regardless of format – again this fall. Jokic is followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, while Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum round out the top five.

Nikola Jokic, DEN: The runaway No. 1 overall player in virtually any format in each of the last two seasons, Jokic is as close to the consensus top pick as it gets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL: Free throw percentage is always going to cap Antetokounmpo’s fantasy upside, but his counting stats and proven track record of durability help make up for it.

Luka Doncic, DAL: Doncic continues to get better and better in real life, but his shaky free throw shooting and injury issues have prevented him from making a major leap in fantasy. This could be the year he truly ascends.

Joel Embiid, PHI: Embiid has been a top-five player in per-game value in each of the last two seasons, but were his 68 games played in 2021-22 the best-case scenario?

Jayson Tatum, BOS: Following a sluggish start to the season, Tatum enjoyed a dominant second half that transferred over to the playoffs. His combination of elite offense and durability make him a safe fantasy pick.



James Harden, PHI: Last season felt like a disaster on multiple levels for Harden, and yet he still posted 22.0 points, 10.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while ranking fifth in the NBA in made free throws.

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN: After missing significant time in both 2019-20 and 2020-21, Towns played in 74 games and returned to elite fantasy status. The addition of Rudy Gobert could impact his rebounding numbers, however.

Stephen Curry, GSW: After a blistering-hot start, Curry gradually cooled off as the season went on. Despite the worst shooting season of his career (by far), Curry still finished as a top-seven player in per-game value.

Kevin Durant, BKN: On a per-game basis, Durant is easily a top-five value, but injuries have limited him to 90 total games over the last two seasons. With his future still hanging in the balance, Durant will turn 34 a month before the 2022-23 season begins.

Trae Young, ATL: At this point in their respective careers, there’s a case to be made that Young could go ahead of Stephen Curry in drafts. Young finished 2021-22 as the No. 2 overall player behind Nikola Jokic.



LaMelo Ball, CHA: Ball solidified himself as a top-15 fantasy value this season and could climb higher with a better free throw percentage.

LeBron James, LAL: James gets the benefit of the doubt after averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in his 19th NBA season, but a series of lower-body injuries in recent years are a concern.

Damian Lillard, POR: Few players have been as consistent as Lillard over the last decade, so he’s earned the benefit of the doubt after an injury-shortened 2021-22 season that seemed doomed from the start.

Darius Garland, CLE: One of last year’s biggest breakouts, Garland averaged 25.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 threes (88% FT) over the final 25 games of the season. The arrival of Donovan Mitchell will impact his scoring numbers, but Garland should remain a strong source of assists, steals and threes.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND: The 22-year-old ranked second in total steals (134) and fourth in assists (628) despite a mid-season trade from Sacramento to Indiana.

Anthony Edwards, MIN: Another big jump could be coming for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, but playing alongside high-usage teammates in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell impacts his ceiling.

Rudy Gobert, MIN: Poor free throw shooting caps his upside, but Gobert has finished in the top-30 in five of the last six seasons. The move to Minnesota will be an adjustment, but his fantasy value should remain fairly static.

Paul George, LAC: George was off to a great start before missing several months due to injury. With Kawhi Leonard back in action, his ceiling may not be quite as high.

Anthony Davis, LAL: Davis’ per-game numbers have notably regressed, and he also continues to deal with significant injuries every season. However, he finished as high as second overall in per-game value during his first season in L.A., and it’s possible he’ll again be a bigger focus of the offense next year if the Lakers ditch Russell Westbrook.

Devin Booker, PHO: Despite the MVP buzz, Booker’s 2021-22 campaign was actually only his third-best from a fantasy perspective. That said, he’s young enough to continue improving and could take on more usage as Chris Paul ages.



Domantas Sabonis, SAC: Despite some minor injuries over the last few seasons, Sabonis is one of the safest big men in fantasy basketball.

Kyrie Irving, BKN: By now, we know the red flags that come with Irving. He’s unquestionably a first-round talent, but injuries and personal factors have caused him to miss significant time in five straight seasons.

Bam Adebayo, MIA: A midseason thumb injury marred another strong year for Adebayo, though his assists production dropped by a full 2.0 per game.

Cade Cunningham, DET: With averages of 21.1 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 threes after the All-Star break, Cunningham offered an extended glimpse at his all-around fantasy upside

Pascal Siakam, TOR: Siakam had a bounceback 2021-22 campaign, setting career highs in rebounds (8.5), assists (5.3) and steals (1.3) per game. He’ll presumably continue being the Raptors’ go-to offensive option, though he’ll still compete for playmaking opportunities with Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.

Zion Williamson, NO: Secret offseason foot surgery, outright dishonest timetables and concerning weight gain will give some fantasy managers pause, but there’s no question Williamson is one of the most unstoppable athletes the NBA has to offer.

Evan Mobley, CLE: Playing next to Jarrett Allen will cap Mobley’s rebounding and shot-blocking upside, but he was still impressive in those categories as a rookie (8.3 RPG, 1.7 BLK) to go along with his 15.0 PPG, 2.5 APG and 0.8 SPG.

Fred VanVleet, TOR: Field goal percentage will always be an issue, but VanVleet capped off his second straight top-25 fantasy season behind career bests in points, assists, rebounds, threes and minutes per game.

Ja Morant, MEM: Morant’s real-life impact is still greater than his fantasy stock, but thanks to a Most Improved Player-sized leap, he jumped all the way up to 30th in per-game value after finishing outside the top-100 in 2020-21.

Jimmy Butler, MIA: While it feels like Butler is always banged up, he hasn’t dipped below 39th in total fantasy value since his formative years with the Bulls (2013-14).



Robert Williams, BOS: Williams is a big-time contributor in blocks (2.2 BPG), field goal percentage (73.6% FG) and rebounds (9.6 RPG), and he raised his free throw percentage by more than 10 points (72.2% FT) in 2021-22. He underwent knee surgery on Sept. 20 and will likely miss a few weeks to begin the regular season.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC: Leonard is a first-round value based on talent and per-game production, but coming off of a torn ACL how many games can he be trusted to play?

Scottie Barnes, TOR: The reigning Rookie of the Year has some holes in his fantasy profile, but he showed enough in Year 1 – 15.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 49.2% FG – that plenty of fantasy managers will be able to justify reaching for him on draft night.

Chris Paul, PHO: Paul has improbably flipped the script on his health as he ages into his late-30s. He averaged 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals and ranked 20th on a per-game basis. His usage will presumably decline as he gets older, but he still feels like a relatively safe option despite risk factors.

Dejounte Murray, ATL: Murray finished as a first-round value on a per-game basis last season, but playing alongside Trae Young in Atlanta lowers his ceiling.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI: Vucevic struggled in a reduced role for much of the season before picking things up later in the year. He’ll continue to be a third option for the Bulls in 2022-23.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE: Moving from Utah to Cleveland will lower Mitchell’s fantasy ceiling, but playing with better talent around him could improve his efficiency. Overall, the trade goes down as a slight downgrade for Mitchell, but not an overly significant one.

Myles Turner, IND: Turner had another season cut short by injury, but when healthy he’s arguably the best shot-blocker in the entire league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC: Injuries, combined with the Thunder’s aggressive tanking mandate, have hindered SGA’s upside in each of the last two seasons. Drafting the 24-year-old is a risk until proven otherwise.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI: DeRozan had by far the best fantasy season of his career at age 32. Can he do it again in Year 2 with the Bulls?



Jaylen Brown, BOS: Brown took a small step back in terms of fantasy value during the regular season, but after a strong playoff run his stock is back on the rise.

Bradley Beal, WAS: Beal’s bizarre 2021-22 campaign was cut short by wrist surgery, limiting him to 40 appearances. Before that, he was shooting just 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three for 23.2 PPG – a massive drop off from the 31.3 PPG he averaged in 2020-21.

Zach LaVine, CHI: DeMar DeRozan’s takeover of Chicago’s offense had a negative impact on LaVine’s fantasy value. It’s possible he sees a bounce back in efficiency in 2022-23, but the days of 30%+ usage may be gone forever.

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS: Porzingis puts up fringe All-Star production when healthy but is constantly dealing with lower-body injuries. He hasn’t played more than 66 games since his rookie season.

De’Aaron Fox, SAC: Fox has failed to make meaningful improvements since his second season, mainly struggling as a shooter. His fit with the high-usage, non-spacing center in Domantas Sabonis is also questionable.

Brandon Ingram, NO: Ingram has top-30 upside, but with CJ McCollum on the roster and Zion Williamson back in the fold, there will only be so many possessions to go around.

Jrue Holiday, MIL: Holiday has been one of the steadiest players in fantasy across the past three seasons, and there’s no reason to believe that will change in 2022-23.

Khris Middleton, MIL: One of the most consistent players in the NBA, Middleton makes for an ultra-safe pick in the third or fourth round of most drafts.

Desmond Bane, MEM: After an encouraging rookie year, Bane nearly doubled per-game production across the board while retaining his efficiency last season. The next step for Bane will be taking on more playmaking responsibilities as a true No. 2 option alongside Ja Morant.

Jarrett Allen, CLE: A late-season injury put a damper on what was otherwise a monster, career-best year for the big man. In 56 games, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and shot 67.7 percent from the field.



Terry Rozier, CHA: LaMelo Ball is the franchise centerpiece but Rozier continues to be a great – and underrated – source of fantasy production.

Deandre Ayton, PHO: The center is coming off a career-high 17.2 PPG in addition to his 10.2 RPG on an efficient 63.4 FG% and 74.6 FT%. It remains to be seen how much he can scale up his production and usage, but he’s a high-floor option at the position in fantasy.

Alperen Sengun, HOU: As a rookie, Sengun was a per-minute fantasy stud who should take on a larger role in Year 2. If the Rockets take the training wheels off, Sengun could be among the year’s biggest breakouts.

Jalen Green, HOU: Green’s slow start seems like a distant memory after he averaged 22.1 points (47.6% FG), 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 threes (38.7% 3Pt) over his final 24 games after the All-Star break.

Paolo Banchero, ORL: The No. 1 overall pick is an NBA-ready wing who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 threes (33.8% 3Pt) as a freshman at Duke. With Chet Holmgren (foot) out for the year, Banchero will be the first rookie draft in most fantasy leagues.

Ben Simmons, BKN: Simmons is one of the toughest players to gauge heading into next season after he sat out all of 2021-22 due to mental health and back issues. Beyond that, it remains to be seen how he fits with the Nets.

OG Anunoby, TOR: Injuries are starting to become an issue for Anunoby, but when healthy he’s flashed top-40 upside.

Julius Randle, NY: Took a massive step back compared to his breakout 2020-21 season. Nearly all of his numbers, efficiency included, decreased from the year prior. In addition, it seemed as if he was unhappy with the Knicks toward the end of the year.

CJ McCollum, NO: Perennially one of the safest guards in fantasy basketball, McCollum was even better in New Orleans than he was in Portland. But he’s another player who will cede possessions to Zion Williamson.

John Collins, ATL: Collins is a solid source of efficient points, rebounds, blocks and threes, but he’s seemingly plateaued over the last two seasons.



Franz Wagner, ORL: The addition of Paolo Banchero could threaten Wagner’s upside, but he has a great all-around game, so his improvements could be gradual and balanced.

Klay Thompson, GS: Thompson began to look much more like his old self during the Warriors’ title run. In 2022-23, he’ll look to pick up where he left off as a perennial top-50 fantasy player.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI: The 21st overall pick in 2020 made a big second-year leap and was able to sustain his production even after the 76ers added James Harden.

D’Angelo Russell, MIN: Russell finally stayed healthy in 2021-22 and it led to his best fantasy finish (64th in total value) since his final season with the Nets in 2018-19.

Josh Giddey, OKC: Despite shooting 26.3 percent from three, Giddey managed to rank inside the top-100 in per-game value as a rookie. If he gets his shot ironed out, he could finish much higher.

Christian Wood, DAL: Moving from Houston to Dallas, Wood may be in line to begin the year as the Mavs’ No. 2 option next to Luka Doncic, but it’s concerning that he’s coming off the bench to start the year.

Keldon Johnson, SA: Over his final 27 games, Johnson averaged 20.5 points (45.9% FG), 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 threes (35.6% 3Pt). With Dejounte Murray gone, is Johnson the Spurs’ No. 1 option?

Tyler Herro, MIA: Herro is coming off of a career year and figures to continue improving and taking on more usage.

Jamal Murray, DEN: After missing all of 2021-22 while rehabbing a torn ACL, Murray’s stock inherently takes a bit of a hit. He finished 2020-21 as the 31st-ranked player on a per-game basis.

Jalen Brunson, NY: Despite moving away from one of the league’s highest-usage players in Luka Doncic, there’s a case to be made that Brunson is in a more precarious fantasy situation in New York, where he’ll contend with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle for touches.



Mikal Bridges, PHO: While he can’t be more than a fourth option as long as Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are around, Bridges continues to be one of the premier three-and-D options in the NBA.

Draymond Green, GS: You know exactly what you’re getting out of Green at this point. The only concern continues to be his declining shooting ability.

Jusuf Nurkic, POR: Back in Portland, Nurkic will need to bounce back from yet another injury-plagued season.

Jordan Poole, GS: Poole exploded onto the scene last season and has the makings of a future star. When the Warriors are at full strength, his ceiling isn’t quite as high, but Poole figures to be a popular target in 2022-23 fantasy drafts.

Jonas Valanciunas, NO: Valanciunas is coming off of easily the best fantasy season of his career (24th in total value), but how much will the return of Zion Williamson impact his production?

Collin Sexton, UTA: Sexton played just 11 games before suffering a season-ending meniscus tear. He should be the No. 1 option in Utah now, making him a bounce-back candidate. A career-best campaign wouldn’t be surprising.

Wendell Carter, ORL: Carter’s favorable situation in Orlando allowed him to have a career year, though he’s still having issues staying healthy. In his four seasons, he’s totaled just 203 appearances.

Clint Capela, ATL: Capela’s production dropped across-the-board last season en route to his worst per-game fantasy finish since 2015-16.

Michael Porter, DEN: Given his troublesome injury history, it’s hard to have much faith in Porter staying healthy, but his upside is tremendous.

Buddy Hield, IND: Hield almost never misses games, and he’s finished second in total three-pointers made in each of the last three seasons.



Marcus Smart, BOS: The reigning Defensive Player of the Year continues to be an excellent source of steals (1.7) and assists (5.9), and he also got his field-goal percentage back up over 40 (41.8%).

Jakob Poeltl, SA: A top-75 player in each of the last two seasons, Poeltl has quietly grown into one of the most underrated big men in fantasy basketball.

Jerami Grant, POR: A move to Portland puts Grant in a better basketball situation, but he’ll take a backseat to Damian Lillard.

Devin Vassell, SA: With Dejounte Murray in Atlanta, Vassell and Keldon Johnson will be running the show for the rebuilding Spurs.

Tobias Harris, PHI: Struggled mightily to start the year but picked things up later to salvage his efficiency and fantasy value, though he still only finished 71st in per-game value. With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the fold, Harris is firmly a fourth option.

Jabari Smith, HOU: After slipping to No. 3 on draft night, the Auburn product should be able to step in and contribute points, rebounds, threes and some defensive stats from Day 1.

Kyle Lowry, MIA: The 36-year-old’s best years are behind him, but he remains an effective source of points, assists, steals, rebounds and threes.

Gary Trent, TOR: Trent was an underrated sleeper last season, ranking 60th in per-game production behind a career year. He should continue to act as a great three-and-D option next year.

Kevin Porter, HOU: Jalen Green is the clear focus of the rebuild, but Porter is still a young, high-usage player who has popped for some huge games in his career.

Tre Jones, SA: A major beneficiary of the Dejounte Murray trade, Jones averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 11 starts last season.



Lauri Markkanen, UTA: Moving from Chicago to a fresh start in Cleveland didn’t do much to improve his fantasy value. But, now in Utah, Markkanen could end up as the No. 2 option alongside Collin Sexton.

Anfernee Simons, POR: He should start next to Damian Lillard, though Simons’ upside will be considerably lower this season – assuming Lillard stays healthy.

Josh Hart, POR: A late-season tanking casualty after coming to Portland from New Orleans, Hart projects to fill a key, high-minute role alongside Damian Lillard and a reshaped Blazers roster.

Ivica Zubac, LAC: Despite a relatively small workload, Zubac finished in the top-100 in total value for the second straight season.

Saddiq Bey, DET: Bey struggled with his efficiency for much of the year, but he made important strides as a playmaker while knocking down 2.6 threes per game.

RJ Barrett, NY: Barrett was a 20-point-per-game scorer last season, but he remains a low-efficiency player who kills fantasy managers at the free-throw line (71.4% FT).

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL: Historically, Dinwiddie has been a very up-and-down fantasy player, but on a Mavs team that failed to replace Jalen Brunson, he’ll open the season as one of the primary options behind Luka Doncic.

Keegan Murray, SAC: Murray will have a great chance to step in as a starter from Day 1. His shooting and versatility could make him this year’s version of Franz Wagner.

Al Horford, BOS: Horford continues to put up quality numbers, though the veteran can’t stay especially healthy and is also given some rest days. He hasn’t played 70 games since 2017-18.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS: Kuzma is coming off a career year partially fueled by Bradley Beal’s struggles and eventual season-ending surgery. However, Kuzma’s usage could decline with Beal coming back and Kristaps Porzingis now in the fold.



Lonzo Ball, CHI: Ball has top-30 upside when healthy, but he continues to be plagued by injuries – most recently a torn meniscus that may keep him sidelined into training camp.

Gordon Hayward, CHA: Hayward continues to put up nice, well-balanced numbers when healthy, but that’s the issue – he’s never healthy. He hasn’t played more than 52 games in any of the past three seasons.

Jaren Jackson, MEM: Jackson is coming off of a year in which he posted career highs in rebounds (5.8) and blocks (2.3) while also contributing 16.3 points and 0.9 steals. However, he underwent foot surgery in June and could miss significant time to begin the season. Later in drafts, he’s absolutely worth the risk.

Andrew Wiggins, GS: On a per-game basis, Wiggins’ production is fairly underwhelming, but the fact that he rarely misses games raises his fantasy floor.

P.J. Washington, CHA: Charlotte has been hesitant to fully commit to Washington as its stretch-five, but the Kentucky product has significantly more upside than Mason Plumlee or rookie Mark Williams.

Mitchell Robinson, NY: Robinson’s workload has seemingly stagnated (25.7 MPG last season), but he remains a high-upside rim-protector who could threaten for 3.0 blocks+steals per game.

Brandon Clarke, MEM: After a strong second half to 2021-22, Clarke’s fantasy stock is back on the rise – helped by Jaren Jackson’s injury – following a lackluster 2020-21 campaign.

Herbert Jones, NO: Jones was surprisingly productive as a rookie, especially as a defender. While he should improve, it remains to be seen how his workload and usage will be affected by the return of Zion Williamson.

Mike Conley, UTA: The veteran showed real signs of decline last season, so expectations should be tempered as he enters his age-35 season. He’s also on the trade block.

Nicolas Claxton, BKN: Claxton is a free throw percentage killer, but he makes up for it with shot-blocking and a high field goal percentage. The fourth-year big should be poised for the largest role of his career.



Bennedict Mathurin, IND: Mathurin projects as one of the most NBA-ready players in the 2022 class and should start right away. As a sophomore at Arizona, he posted 17.7 points, 5.6 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and shot 37 percent from deep.

Luguentz Dort, OKC: He continues to make strides as a scorer but will probably not be asked to become a playmaker with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the fold.

Mo Bamba, ORL: After three underwhelming seasons to begin his NBA career, Bamba broke out with 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 threes (38.1% 3pt) in only 25.7 minutes per game in 2021-22.

Isaiah Stewart, DET: Stewart will have more competition for minutes this season, but he’s a prime bounce-back candidate after a relatively disappointing sophomore campaign.

Russell Westbrook, LAL: Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains in jeopardy, but if he remains on the roster it will likely be another bumpy season for the veteran. The best-case scenario, fantasy-wise, is he ends up on a rebuilding team willing to let him run wild.

Cole Anthony, ORL: Field goal percentage remains an issue, but Anthony made significant strides in Year 2. How he meshes with Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero will determine his upside.

Monte Morris, WAS: After starting in place of the injured Jamal Murray for most of last season, Morris will have a chance to win the starting gig in Washington alongside Bradley Beal.

Harrison Barnes, SAC: He and Andrew Wiggins are interchangeable. They’re both wings who act as third or fourth options but have high floors.

Markelle Fultz, ORL: After returning from a torn ACL, Fultz averaged 20/10/5/2 per 36 minutes. He’ll now compete with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs for backcourt touches and minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon, BOS: When healthy, Brogdon was a top-60 fantasy player at his peak, but he played only 54, 56 and 36 games, respectively, in his three years with the Pacers. Now in Boston, he’ll likely transition to a sixth-man role.



Dillon Brooks, MEM: Played only 32 games due to multiple injuries but picked up right where he left off and had a career year on a per-game basis. Going forward, he’ll be competing for usage with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson.

Alex Caruso, CHI: Injuries limited Caruso to 41 games, but when healthy he was a top-120 fantasy player.

Isaiah Jackson, IND: Injuries limited Jackson to only 36 games as a rookie, but he racked up 1.4 blocks in just 15.0 minutes per game. Set for a larger role on a rebuilding Pacers team, Jackson is a high-upside option with center eligibility.

Jalen Suggs, ORL: While injuries and poor shooting (21.4% 3Pt) made Suggs the most disappointing lottery pick in the 2021 class, it’s way too early to declare him a bust.

Caris LeVert, CLE: LeVert had a strong 2020-21 campaign, but he was a major disappointment for two different franchises this past season.

Robert Covington, LAC: It remains to be seen how much workload and usage he’ll get with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, not to mention the addition of Norman Powell. At the very least, Covington remains one of the best per-minute sources of steals-plus-blocks.

Miles Bridges, CHA: Bridges was one of last season’s most impactful sleepers, but an ongoing legal matter casts a significant cloud over his availability for this season.

Cameron Johnson, PHO: Johnson notched career highs in virtually every category in 2021-22, including hitting 2.5 threes per game at a 42.5 percent clip.

Walker Kessler, UTA: Unless the Jazz make a move to add a veteran big man, Kessler may be in line to open the season as the starter. Last season at Auburn, he blocked 4.6 shots in just 25.6 minutes per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr., CHA: Oubre hit a career-high 2.5 threes per game last season and should continue to see an uptick in minutes with Miles Bridges absent.



Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL: He should continue acting as a super-sixth-man for the Hawks, providing him with a high floor but relatively low ceiling.

Norman Powell, LAC: Powell has a higher ceiling, but his recent injury track record – as well as the return of Kawhi Leonard – must be taken into consideration.

Jalen Smith, IND: Smith flamed out in Phoenix in less than two seasons but landed in a good spot for his development. He’ll have to earn his minutes, but there is some upside here.

De’Andre Hunter, ATL: Last season was a major disappointment, but Hunter did finish strongly, and he ranked 110th in per-game value in 2020-21.

Patrick Williams, CHI: Injuries limited Williams to 17 games last season, but the 2020 lottery pick remains an intriguing prospect – especially on the defensive end.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN: The Timberwolves were thrilled to hang on to McDaniels in the Rudy Gobert trade, signaling that he’ll step into a larger role in 2022-23.

Jae’Sean Tate, HOU: One of the most underrated wings in the league, Tate is a multi-category producer who could take another step forward if the Rockets move on from Eric Gordon.

Will Barton, WAS: The veteran doesn’t have an overly high ceiling, but he’s been a top-85 player in two of the last three seasons.

Jaden Ivey, DET: A dynamic, athletic guard with a distinct flair, Ivey may need some time to develop, but he has big-time potential if he can become more consistent as a jumpshooter.

Jonathan Isaac, ORL: Isaac hasn’t played since the NBA bubble, and injuries remain a massive concern, but the last time we saw him he was averaging 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.



Seth Curry, BKN: One of the best spot-up shooters in the league, Curry has averaged at least 2.2 made threes per game in each of the last three seasons.

Jarred Vanderbilt, UTA: The Jazz will likely hand plenty of minutes to the ex-Timberwolves wing – particularly if they move Bojan Bogdanovic before the start of the regular season.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL: The 2020 lottery pick has been stuck behind Clint Capela, but at some point his talent will force the Hawks’ hand.

Bobby Portis, MIL: Portis is coming off of the best year of his career, but Brook Lopez missing most of the regular season was a major factor.

Aaron Gordon, DEN: Gordon seems destined as a low-usage player, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back next season.

Marvin Bagley, DET: Detroit liked what it saw from Bagley toward the end of last season, and he’ll head into 2022-23 as the favorite to start at power forward.

John Wall, LAC: Health is a concern, but he is still worth a late-round flier given his upside. Last time we saw Wall, he averaged 21 points and 7 assists per game.

Montrezl Harrell, PHI: Fantasy managers would love for Harrell to offer more on defense, but if nothing else he’s a reliable scorer and rebounder who’s improved as a free throw shooter in each of the last five seasons.

Chris Boucher, TOR: Boucher has always been a “what if?” player when it comes to his fantasy potential, and he’ll face a crowded depth chart this season.