NBA family reacts to Team USA winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA opened their 2021 Olympic campaign with a loss to France, and closed it with a win against them. And though France threatened a few times, pulling within a single possession in the closing minutes, the U.S. never relinquished the lead, winning their fourth straight gold with Kevin Durant’s 29 points leading the way.

As always, the NBA family had an eye on the action, and here’s a sampling of the cathartic reaction:

Olympic Gold 2021 – Curated tweets by NBAcom