Tokyo Olympics

NBA family reacts to Team USA winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA's victory over France locked in a fourth straight men's basketball gold medal for the Americans.

From NBA.com Staff

Team USA opened their 2021 Olympic campaign with a loss to France, and closed it with a win against them. And though France threatened a few times, pulling within a single possession in the closing minutes, the U.S. never relinquished the lead, winning their fourth straight gold with Kevin Durant’s 29 points leading the way.

As always, the NBA family had an eye on the action, and here’s a sampling of the cathartic reaction:

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.