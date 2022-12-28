NBA CrunchTime poised for Wednesday's 8-game slate

It’s the third of our five straight nights of CrunchTime. People are still working their way through the holiday leftovers, but we’re serving up fresh NBA action.

Streaming at 8:30 p.m. ET on the NBA App, Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA Champion Channing Frye will take you around the league, offering a feast of satisfying plays, delectable dunks and fantastic finishes throughout the night.

The crew will also offer some betting and fantasy basketball advice for those looking to blow past the competition.

Here are some of the must-see matchups and storylines from Wednesday night’s eight-game slate.

Nets look for 10th straight win

Two Eastern Conference competitors will face off Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The Brooklyn Nets are in search of their 10th straight victory, coming off a 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Kevin Durant, fourth on the latest Kia MVP ladder, registered 32 points and nine assists while passing Tim Duncan for 15th on the all-time scoring list.

Kyrie dropped 32 as well; T.J. Warren chipped in with 23.

The Nets have shown cohesion and vision in recent games. Nic Claxton seems to have boundless energy, Seth Curry has ice in his veins, Ben Simmons is showing off his Swiss Army skillset and Yuta Watanabe can switch on D and can’t miss from 3. It’s going well.

The Hawks are right on the edge of escaping Play-In positioning. Two-time All-Star Trae Young is on this year’s ballot and awaiting votes; Dejounte Murray wouldn’t mind another trip to the All-Star Game either.

It all could be coming together in Atlanta, as a talented young core finds its way through the process.

The King returns to his former empire

LeBron James, year 20, and the Los Angeles Lakers will be in South Beach on Wednesday night for a star-studded affair featuring two teams full of flashes of brilliance.

The Miami Heat are coming off a 113-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves as Tyler Herro’s clutch, Kobe-esque corner jumper closed the game for a group lacking Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to injury.

Orlando Robinson, ten games with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce under his belt, showed up and showed out with 15 points and nine boards.

On Tuesday, the Lakers defeated the Magic in convincing fashion, 129-110.

James is averaging 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists a game in the 20th season of his storied career. He’s off on a pursuit of history, chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring mark.

Kareem passed Wilt Chamberlain on April 5, 1984.

“And suffice to say, ladies and gentlemen, the new king of scoring has ascended his throne,” said legendary Lakers announcer Chick Hearn, calling the moment. “This man has accomplished something that I don’t believe, and I mean this sincerely — I don’t think this will ever happen again.”

King James is bringing his talents back to South Beach, and we’ll be there tonight, live, on CrunchTime.

Nuggets vs. Kings features Jokic vs. Sabonis

In the midst of the long NBA season, consider the particular nature of this game.

The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings played on Tuesday night, with a 113-106 win for Denver. They’re going to play minutes 49 through 97 of the series this evening.

Catch this exciting rematch, as well as the rest of the night’s NBA action, tonight on CrunchTime.

Here’s the entirety of Wednesday’s slate:

7 p.m. ET: Magic @ Pistons

7 p.m. ET: Suns @ Wizards

7:30 p.m. ET: Nets @ Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET: Lakers @ Heat

8 p.m. ET: Bucks @ Bulls

8 p.m. ET: Timberwolves @ Pelicans

10 p.m. ET: Jazz @ Warriors

10 p.m. ET: Nuggets @ Kings