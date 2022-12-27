Kevin Durant passes Tim Duncan for 15th on all-time scoring list, Kobe Bryant in made 3-pointers

Kevin Durant passed Hall of Fame big man Tim Duncan for 15th on the league’s all-time scoring list on Monday, The Nets’ superstar forward accomplished the feat with his trademark mid-range jumper during Brooklyn’s 125-117 win at Cleveland.

With this bucket, Kevin Durant passed Tim Duncan for 15th on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/1OPIH2EspQ — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2022

In addition to passing Duncan in all-time points, Durant also leap-frogged Kobe Bryant for 21st in career 3-pointers made on Monday night.

Durant, who won four scoring titles in the 2010s and a pair of championships with the Warriors, has defied age and injuries since being signed and traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. Since returning from a torn Achilles with Golden State, Durant is averaging 29.0 points on 53.5% shooting over the last three seasons, including 39.7% from deep and 90.7% from the free throw line.

The 12-time All-Star and former MVP is at the forefront of Brooklyn’s mid-season surge. The Nets’ win over the Cavaliers was their ninth straight, a streak that includes a pair of victories over the two most recent NBA champions in Golden State and Milwaukee.

Brooklyn now sits in third place in the Eastern Conference, just two games back of first-place Boston.