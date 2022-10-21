LeBron James Scoring Tracker

One of the NBA’s most hallowed records is likely to fall this season as LeBron James nears the all-time points record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points). Last season, LeBron averaged 30.3 ppg and if he scores at the same rate in 2022-23, he would approach the record right near the midpoint of the season. NBA.com will be tracking LeBron’s chase for the record all season long.
Scoring Tracker
LeBron James is currently 1,274 career points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBA’s All-Time scoring list (Top 20)
|RANK
|PLAYER
|PTS
|GP
|MIN
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|1
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|38,387
|1,560
|57,446
|15,837
|28,307
|55.9
|2
|LeBron James
|37,113
|1,368
|52,210
|13,562
|26,868
|50.5
|3
|Karl Malone
|36,928
|1,476
|54,852
|13,528
|26,210
|51.6
|4
|Kobe Bryant
|33,643
|1,346
|48,643
|11,719
|26,200
|44.7
|5
|Michael Jordan
|32,292
|1,072
|41,010
|12,192
|24,537
|49.7
|6
|Dirk Nowitzki
|31,560
|1,522
|51,367
|11,169
|23,734
|47.1
|7
|Wilt Chamberlain
|31,419
|1,045
|47,859
|12,681
|23,497
|54
|8
|Shaquille O’Neal
|28,596
|1,207
|41,917
|11,330
|19,457
|58.2
|9
|Carmelo Anthony
|28,289
|1,260
|43,513
|10,119
|22,643
|44.7
|10
|Moses Malone
|27,409
|1,329
|45,071
|9,435
|19,225
|49.1
|11
|Elvin Hayes
|27,313
|1,303
|50,000
|10,976
|24,272
|45.2
|12
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|26,946
|1,238
|44,218
|10,749
|20,991
|51.2
|13
|Oscar Robertson
|26,710
|1,040
|43,886
|9,508
|19,620
|48.5
|14
|Dominique Wilkins
|26,668
|1,074
|38,115
|9,963
|21,589
|46.1
|15
|Tim Duncan
|26,,496
|1,392
|47,367
|10,285
|20,334
|50.6
|16
|Paul Pierce
|26,397
|1,343
|45,879
|8,668
|19,465
|44.5
|17
|John Havlicek
|26,395
|1,270
|46,471
|10,513
|23,930
|43.9
|18
|Kevin Garnett
|26,071
|1,462
|50,412
|10,505
|21,142
|49.7
|19
|Vince Carter
|25,728
|1,541
|46,370
|9,293
|21,339
|43.5
|20
|Alex English
|25,613
|1,193
|38,063
|10,659
|21,036
|50.7
LeBron’s last games
- Clippers 103, Lakers 97 | 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
- Warriors 123, Lakers 109 | 31 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists
LeBron’s next 3 games
- Oct. 23 vs. Portland Trail Blazers | 3:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass)
- Oct. 26 vs. Denver Nuggets | 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Oct. 28 at Minnesota Timberwolves | 8 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass)