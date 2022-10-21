LeBron James Scoring Tracker

One of the NBA’s most hallowed records is likely to fall this season as LeBron James nears the all-time points record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points). Last season, LeBron averaged 30.3 ppg and if he scores at the same rate in 2022-23, he would approach the record right near the midpoint of the season. NBA.com will be tracking LeBron’s chase for the record all season long.

Scoring Tracker

LeBron James is currently 1,274 career points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

NBA’s All-Time scoring list (Top 20)

LeBron’s last games

LeBron’s next 3 games