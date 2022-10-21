LeBron James Scoring Tracker

Top Stories

Keep track of LeBron James' chase for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record.

One of the NBA’s most hallowed records is likely to fall this season as LeBron James nears the all-time points record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points). Last season, LeBron averaged 30.3 ppg and if he scores at the same rate in 2022-23, he would approach the record right near the midpoint of the season. NBA.com will be tracking LeBron’s chase for the record all season long.

LeBron James is currently 1,274 career points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

NBA’s All-Time scoring list (Top 20)

RANK PLAYER PTS GP MIN FGM FGA FG%
1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 1,560 57,446 15,837 28,307 55.9
2 LeBron James 37,113 1,368 52,210 13,562 26,868 50.5
3 Karl Malone 36,928 1,476 54,852 13,528 26,210 51.6
4 Kobe Bryant 33,643 1,346 48,643 11,719 26,200 44.7
5 Michael Jordan 32,292 1,072 41,010 12,192 24,537 49.7
6 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 1,522 51,367 11,169 23,734 47.1
7 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1,045 47,859 12,681 23,497 54
8 Shaquille O’Neal 28,596 1,207 41,917 11,330 19,457 58.2
9 Carmelo Anthony 28,289 1,260 43,513 10,119 22,643 44.7
10 Moses Malone 27,409 1,329 45,071 9,435 19,225 49.1
11 Elvin Hayes 27,313 1,303 50,000 10,976 24,272 45.2
12 Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946 1,238 44,218 10,749 20,991 51.2
13 Oscar Robertson 26,710 1,040 43,886 9,508 19,620 48.5
14 Dominique Wilkins 26,668 1,074 38,115 9,963 21,589 46.1
15 Tim Duncan 26,,496 1,392 47,367 10,285 20,334 50.6
16 Paul Pierce 26,397 1,343 45,879 8,668 19,465 44.5
17 John Havlicek 26,395 1,270 46,471 10,513 23,930 43.9
18 Kevin Garnett 26,071 1,462 50,412 10,505 21,142 49.7
19 Vince Carter 25,728 1,541 46,370 9,293 21,339 43.5
20 Alex English 25,613 1,193 38,063 10,659 21,036 50.7

