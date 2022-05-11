NBA announces participants in 2022 Microsoft Surface Draft combine

• 2022 Draft Combine: Stats, measurements and drills
NEW YORK — The NBA announced that 76 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022, scheduled for May 18-20 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm on June 23.
Players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills from May 18-20. Coverage of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 begins Thursday, May 19 on ESPNews from 3-5 PM ET and transitions to ESPN2 from 5-7 PM ET. The coverage continues on Friday, May 20 from 1-2 PM ET on ESPN2 and 2-5 PM ET on ESPNews.
NBA announces 76 players expected to attend Microsoft Surface #NBACombine 2022, scheduled for May 18-20 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/gwDYUSv2SB
— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 11, 2022
Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 16-17 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022.
Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022.
|Player
|School/Club
|Player
|School/Club
|Ochai Agbaji
|Kansas
|Jake LaRavia
|Wake Forest
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Milwaukee
|Justin Lewis
|Marquette
|Paolo Banchero
|Duke
|E.J. Liddell
|Ohio State
|Dominick Barlow
|Overtime Elite
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Arizona
|Marjon Beauchamp
|G League Ignite
|Matthew Mayer
|Baylor
|Hugo Besson
|New Zealand Breakers
|Bryce McGowens
|Nebraska
|Malaki Branham
|Ohio State
|Leonard Miller
|Fort Erie Intl. Academy (Canada)
|Christian Braun
|Kansas
|Josh Minott
|Memphis
|Kendall Brown
|Baylor
|Aminu Mohammed
|Georgetown
|John Butler Jr.
|Florida State
|Iverson Molinar
|Mississippi State
|Julian Champagnie
|St. John’s
|Jean Montero
|Overtime Elite
|Kennedy Chandler
|Tennessee
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|Duke
|Max Christie
|Michigan State
|Keegan Murray
|Iowa
|Kofi Cockburn
|Illinois
|Andrew Nembhard
|Gonzaga
|Dyson Daniels
|G League Ignite
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Vanderbilt
|Johnny Davis
|Wisconsin
|Gabriele Procida
|Fortitudo Bologna (Italy)
|JD Davison
|Alabama
|Orlando Robinson
|Fresno State
|Moussa Diabate
|Michigan
|David Roddy
|Colorado State
|Ousmane Dieng
|New Zealand Breakers
|Ryan Rollins
|Toledo
|Khalifa Diop
|Gran Canaria (Spain)
|Dereon Seabron
|NC State
|Jalen Duren
|Memphis
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Kentucky
|Tari Eason
|LSU
|Jabari Smith
|Auburn
|Keon Ellis
|Alabama
|Terquavion Smith
|NC State
|Michael Foster Jr.
|G League Ignite
|Jeremy Sochan
|Baylor
|Collin Gillespie
|Villanova
|Matteo Spagnolo
|Cremona (Italy)
|AJ Griffin
|Duke
|Julian Strawther
|Gonzaga
|Jaden Hardy
|G League Ignite
|Dalen Terry
|Arizona
|Ron Harper Jr.
|Rutgers
|Drew Timme
|Gonzaga
|Chet Holmgren
|Gonzaga
|Jabari Walker
|Colorado
|Harrison Ingram
|Stanford
|TyTy Washington Jr.
|Kentucky
|Jaden Ivey
|Purdue
|Peyton Watson
|UCLA
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Indiana
|Blake Wesley
|Notre Dame
|Nikola Jovic
|Mega (Serbia)
|Alondes Williams
|Wake Forest
|Johnny Juzang
|UCLA
|Jalen Williams
|Santa Clara
|Ismael Kamagate
|Paris (France)
|Jaylin Williams
|Arkansas
|Trevor Keels
|Duke
|Mark Williams
|Duke
|Walker Kessler
|Auburn
|Trevion Williams
|Purdue
|Christian Koloko
|Arizona
|Fanbo Zeng
|G League Ignite