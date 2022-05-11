2022 NBA Draft

NBA announces participants in 2022 Microsoft Surface Draft combine

The combine will be held from May 18-20 in Chicago, with 76 players expected to attend.

Official release

The 2022 NBA Draft combine will be held at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

NEW YORK — The NBA announced that 76 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022, scheduled for May 18-20 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm on June 23.

Players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills from May 18-20.  Coverage of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 begins Thursday, May 19 on ESPNews from 3-5 PM ET and transitions to ESPN2 from 5-7 PM ET. The coverage continues on Friday, May 20 from 1-2 PM ET on ESPN2 and 2-5 PM ET on ESPNews.

Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 16-17 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022.

Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022.

Player School/Club Player School/Club
Ochai Agbaji Kansas Jake LaRavia Wake Forest
Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee Justin Lewis Marquette
Paolo Banchero Duke E.J. Liddell Ohio State
Dominick Barlow Overtime Elite Bennedict Mathurin Arizona
Marjon Beauchamp G League Ignite Matthew Mayer Baylor
Hugo Besson New Zealand Breakers Bryce McGowens Nebraska
Malaki Branham Ohio State Leonard Miller Fort Erie Intl. Academy (Canada)
Christian Braun Kansas Josh Minott Memphis
Kendall Brown Baylor Aminu Mohammed Georgetown
John Butler Jr. Florida State Iverson Molinar Mississippi State
Julian Champagnie St. John’s Jean Montero Overtime Elite
Kennedy Chandler Tennessee Wendell Moore Jr. Duke
Max Christie Michigan State Keegan Murray Iowa
Kofi Cockburn Illinois Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga
Dyson Daniels G League Ignite Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt
Johnny Davis Wisconsin Gabriele Procida Fortitudo Bologna (Italy)
JD Davison Alabama Orlando Robinson Fresno State
Moussa Diabate Michigan David Roddy Colorado State
Ousmane Dieng New Zealand Breakers Ryan Rollins Toledo
Khalifa Diop Gran Canaria (Spain) Dereon Seabron NC State
Jalen Duren Memphis Shaedon Sharpe Kentucky
Tari Eason LSU Jabari Smith Auburn
Keon Ellis Alabama Terquavion Smith NC State
Michael Foster Jr. G League Ignite Jeremy Sochan Baylor
Collin Gillespie Villanova Matteo Spagnolo Cremona (Italy)
AJ Griffin Duke Julian Strawther Gonzaga
Jaden Hardy G League Ignite Dalen Terry Arizona
Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers Drew Timme Gonzaga
Chet Holmgren Gonzaga Jabari Walker Colorado
Harrison Ingram Stanford TyTy Washington Jr. Kentucky
Jaden Ivey Purdue Peyton Watson UCLA
Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Blake Wesley Notre Dame
Nikola Jovic Mega (Serbia) Alondes Williams Wake Forest
Johnny Juzang UCLA Jalen Williams Santa Clara
Ismael Kamagate Paris (France) Jaylin Williams Arkansas
Trevor Keels Duke Mark Williams Duke
Walker Kessler Auburn Trevion Williams Purdue
Christian Koloko Arizona Fanbo Zeng G League Ignite

