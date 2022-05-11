NBA announces participants in 2022 Microsoft Surface Draft combine

• 2022 Draft Combine: Stats, measurements and drills

NEW YORK — The NBA announced that 76 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022, scheduled for May 18-20 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm on June 23.

Players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills from May 18-20. Coverage of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 begins Thursday, May 19 on ESPNews from 3-5 PM ET and transitions to ESPN2 from 5-7 PM ET. The coverage continues on Friday, May 20 from 1-2 PM ET on ESPN2 and 2-5 PM ET on ESPNews.

Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 16-17 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022.

Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022.