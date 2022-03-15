2022 NBA Draft
NBA announces dates and locations for 2022 NBA Draft events
The action will begin with the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago from May 16-22.
The NBA unveiled on Tuesday the dates and locations for key 2022 NBA Draft events.
The NBA Draft Combine (May 16-22) and the NBA Draft Lottery (May 17) both will be held in Chicago. The NBA Draft on June 23 will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Ticket information for the Draft will be announced at a later date.
