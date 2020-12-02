Top Stories

NBA and NBPA announce COVID-19 test results

Of the 546 players tested for COVID-19 during the initial return-to-market testing phase, 48 have returned positive tests.

NEW YORK – NBA players returned to a league-wide testing program over the past week, with testing beginning between Nov. 24-30 depending on the day that a player returned to the team’s market.

Of the 546 players tested for COVID-19 during this initial return-to-market testing phase, 48 have returned positive tests.

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test during this initial phase of testing in their team’s market is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

