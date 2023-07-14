NBA 2K24 Summer League: Michael Devoe propels Blazers past Magic

Trail Blazers 88, Magic 71: Box score | Game detail

Michael Devoe tallied 18 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 88-71 victory over the Orlando Magic in the NBA 2K24 Summer League on Thursday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The Trail Blazers jumped out to a strong start and amassed an 11-point lead through the first quarter. They doubled down on their hot start in the second, outscoring the Magic 22-7 to claim a 26-point advantage heading into the break. The Magic improved their effort in the third and managed to trim the deficit by three, making it a 23-point deficit entering the final frame. They kept their push going in the fourth, but the Trail Blazers had no trouble maintaining a cushion the rest of the way to complete the 17-point blowout.

Devoe shot 7-for-15 from the field and tallied six rebounds and two steals along with his game-high 18 points to lead the Trail Blazers. Jabari Walker notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Shaedon Sharpe and Duop Reath also added 12 points each, while Ibou Badji totaled six points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

On the other side, Dexter Dennis led the Magic with 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting. Quinndary Weatherspoon stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists, six steals and a block, while D.J. Wilson added 11 points, six rebounds, a steal and two blocks.