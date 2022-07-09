NBA 2K23 Summer League: Timberwolves survive against the Nuggets

Game Recap: Timberwolves 85, Nuggets 78

• Timberwolves 85, Nuggets 78: Box score | Game details

Second-round pick Josh Minott’s double-double led the Minnesota Timberwolves to an 85-78 win over the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

The game opened as a defensive slugfest, with the Timberwolves and Nuggets combining for just 29 points during a first quarter that Minnesota emerged from with a one-point lead. The two squads woke up on the offensive end in the second, with the Timberwolves expanding their advantage to six points courtesy of a 30-point haul during the period. Minnesota added another three points to its edge ahead of the final quarter, and although Denver got as close as within one point with 1:18 remaining, Minott and the Timberwolves finished on an 8-2 run for the victory.

Rookie first-round pick Christian Braun led the Nuggets with 18 points, adding five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Matt Mitchell followed with 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block. Collin Gillespie matched Mitchell’s scoring and also recorded six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. Peyton Watson, the rookie 30th overall selection, contributed eight points, seven boards, three assists and two blocks.

The Timberwolves’ Minott added three assists and one block to his aforementioned double-double. Kevon Harris totaled 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. David McCormack and rookie first-round pick Wendell Moore produced matching 10-point tallies while pulling down six and four rebounds, respectively.

The two teams return to the floor Sunday night, with the Nuggets facing the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Timberwolves taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.