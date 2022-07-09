NBA 2K23 Summer League: Mathurin leads Pacers past Hornets with 23 points

• Pacers 96, Hornets 84: Box score | Game details

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 96-84 in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday.

The Pacers had a game-high 13-0 run in the first quarter, and that was too much for Indiana to overcome. They held the lead for the final 35 minutes of the 40-minute game, increasing their lead up to 26 points at times in the second half. Indiana shot 42 percent from three-point range while holding Charlotte below 23 percent. In addition, the Pacers recorded 12 steals to the Hornets’ six, while winning the turnover battle, 18-9. They also outscored them in fast break points, 23-10.

The Pacers (1-0) were led by Bennedict Mathurin, who finished with 23 points and four rebounds. Terry Taylor totaled 11 points and seven boards. Chris Duarte compiled 16 points, three rebounds and four assists, while Isaiah Jackson had nine points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Duane Washington led the bench with 10 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Hornets (0-1) were led by Bryce McGowens, tallying 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nick Richards amassed 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Kai Jones collected 12 points and nine rebounds, while L.J. Figueroa led the bench players with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Both teams return to action on Sunday, with Indiana squaring off with the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte facing the Los Angeles Lakers.