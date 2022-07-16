NBA 2K23 Summer League: Swider leads Lakers past Pelicans

• Raptors 88, Heat 78: Box score | Game details

An efficient all-around shooting performance spearheaded by Cole Swider’s team-high 21 points in 23 minutes helped the Los Angeles Lakers overcome an early deficit and notch a 102-94 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Friday night at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans were the hotter team to open the game, forging a 27-19 lead through the first 10 minutes. However, the Lakers roared back in the second quarter to take control, outscoring New Orleans by a 33-17 margin and then tacked on another three points to their advantage heading into the final period. The Pelicans would get as close as seven points early in the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles was ultimately able to notch a fairly comfortable victory. The Lakers shot 46.3 percent, including 47.2 percent from 3-point range.

Swider complemented his scoring tally with six rebounds and a steal. Javante McCoy supplied 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one block. Max Christie registered 12 points, four boards and two assists. Scotty Pippen, Jr. delivered 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. Mason Jones matched Pippen’s scoring and added four assists and two rebounds.

Jared Harper paced the Pelicans with 20 points, supplementing them with four assists, two blocks and one steal. Deividas Sirvydis totaled 17 points and eight boards in 27 minutes off the bench. John Petty Jr. furnished 16 points with six rebounds and six assists, while Tyrique Jones generated an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double that included four assists, one steal and one block.

The Lakers return to action in a tournament matchup Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, while the Pelicans face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.