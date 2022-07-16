NBA 2K23 Summer League: Banton, Raptors take down Heat

• Raptors 88, Heat 78: Box score | Game details

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Miami Heat, 88-78, in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Friday.

While Miami grabbed a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter, Toronto never relinquished its own advantage after ending that frame on a 15-3 run, going on top 20-18 after one.

The Raptors outscored the Heat 28-17 in the second quarter and 22-14 in the third quarter to take command of the game. Miami then outscored Toronto 29-18 in the fourth quarter to make the final deficit more respectable. The Raptors shot 44 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range (7-of-28), while holding the Heat to 38.2 percent from the field and 14.8 percent from long range (4-of-27). In addition, Toronto recorded eight blocks to Miami’s three.

The Raptors (3-1) were led by Dalano Banton, tallying 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jeff Dowtin totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals and Ron Harper Jr generated 14 points and seven boards to round out the starters in double figures. Armoni Brooks led the bench with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Heat (1-3) were led by Kyle Allman Jr, who amassed 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Orlando Robinson registered 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Javonte Smart finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Haywood Highsmith had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals to cap off the double-digit contributors.

These teams will finish off their summer league over the weekend against teams to be determined.