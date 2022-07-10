NBA 2K23 Summer League: Nets finish strong to hold off Sixers

Cam Thomas scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 91-84 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Sunday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The game got off to a competitive start, as the Nets led 22-21 after one quarter. Both sides kept up the fight in the second, and both reproduced their totals from the first quarter, giving the Nets a 44-42 lead at the break. Neither team could pull away in the third, but Philadelphia managed to trim it to a one-point game heading into the final frame. However, the Nets turned it up a notch in the fourth and fought their way ahead for the well-earned win.

In addition to his major scoring effort, Thomas added three rebounds, seven assists and two steals to help propel the Nets to the victory. David Duke Jr. followed up with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Day’Ron Sharpe totaled 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Cassius Winston led the 76ers with 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals, in 31 minutes. Charlie Brown Jr. followed up with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Charles Bassey logged 11 points, nine rebounds and a block.

The Sixers will look to bounce back as they clash with the Heat on Wednesday. The Nets take on the Grizzlies on Tuesday.